Roblox and Zepeto get haute as Coach officially dips their toes in each platform

Let me start with an oddly personal tangent…I first met my cousin’s son in 2019, the little guy and I bonded over our shared interest in Power Rangers. Five years later, I see him again and the only thing he’s interested in is Roblox and I no longer connect with him. What’s my point here exactly? If you want to connect with the youths, you have to understand their interests and that’s the move fashion Coach understands as they launch two efforts into these two youth leaning platforms.

Starting July 19th, the nearly century old New York based fashion house will be extending their “Find Your Courage” campaign into the Roblox based titles Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette and the social avatar app ZEPETO. The out of touch, ignorant old man in me is probably asking so are these things like Second Life? Kinda…maybe? However, back to the subject at hand.

The Roblox portion of the campaign will free items inspired by Coach as well as official Coach fashion in those respective games and these items will be available for exactly one month, closing out on August 19th. Will these items help players earn points as they strut their stuff on the virtual runways? It certainly wouldn’t hurt. The ZEPETO portion is similar in that there will be Coach items that can be purchased in-game, but players can enjoy a photo booth to create branded short form videos.

If you’re like me and have no idea what is going on, but are curious to find out AND is in the New York City Area. You can visit the Coach House at 685 Fifth Ave to experience these collaborations in person. This event will only be going on from July 19th to the 21st.

Regardless if you understand what they are doing, Coach’s move is definitely a smart one. In a very “Planting Trees Under Whose Shade You Do Not Expect to Sit”, they’re instilling the brand’s minds of these young users and eventually they’re definitely going to make consumers out of the folks down the line. I’m curious what other brands will journey into these platforms whose user base is bigger than you think!

Fashion Famous 2 x Coach



Fashion Klossette x Coach



ZEPETO x Coach

