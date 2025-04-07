Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller will be the keynote speaker at this year’s PAX East 2025

TURN ON THE FOG MACHINE! Ok, so that iconic line wasn’t quite first bellowed in Boston’s Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, perhaps that’s why he’s still allowed in the building as PAX East 2025’s Storytime Speaker is none other than the bombastic co-founder of Kinda Funny Greg Miller!

2025 marks 10 years since Greg and some colleagues left their comfortable positions at IGN to found the fan-centric outlet, Kinda Funny. In the decade since he took the leap Greg has had plenty of career highlights that would make any person green with envy. From running one of the largest Patreons, hosting events for Square Enix, being welcomed to the WWE Universe as the host of “That Was Awesome” perhaps his biggest achievement in this decade was becoming a husband and a father. Greg’s natural charisma will have people on their feet, so if you want to witness it in person make sure you set some time aside for PAX East’s first panel at the main theatre on Thursday, May 8th 2025.

If you haven’t picked up your badges for the East Coast’s largest gaming centric event tickets are still available for all four days although numbers for the 4 day and Saturday passes are slowly dwindling…so act fast!

PAX East 2025 will be emanating from a hopefully much warmer Boston, Massachusetts from Thursday May 8th to Sunday May 11th, 2025.