Arc System Works to revive Double Dragon in 2025

Beat’em up fans have been feasting well these last couple of years and it seems like the Lee Brothers are going back for seconds! Arc System Works revealed that Billy and Jimmy will be hitting the streets once again in Double Dragon Revive. Visually the game’s look reminds us of 2016’s The Takeover from DANGEN Entertainment.

The reveal trailer shows the Lees are definitely their own men as each of them are donning their own unique outfits. The clip also reveals that enemies can be knocked into receptacles such as fridges and dumpsters in what could be a quick way to incapacitate foes and the ends with the duo facing off with a bearded blonde man. Is he the force behind the unrest? I guess we’ll have to wait till 2025 to figure that out!

Double Dragon Revive will be coming to PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms next year.

Double Dragon Revive screens:

Double Dragon Revive – Announcement Trailer:



Double Dragon Revive - Announcement Trailer

