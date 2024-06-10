Snake gets the tactical treatment as pre-orders begin for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

It feels good to hear David Hayter again…yes there’s a class of folks that will forever bemoan Konami is moving forward with this franchise without Hideo Kojima, but hey divorces happen and rather than pick sides I just want to see both sides happy. With that said I’m certainly looking forward to HALO jumping back down to reliving the Virtuous Mission again in higher fidelity and with modernized controls.

Konami gave us a look at Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater at this past Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase and today the revealed the game will be available for pre-order and for those players with yearning for a more premium experience, they can pick up the Collector’s Edition of the title. This edition will come with a plethora of goods that will certainly put smiles on the faces of the fans of the series. The largest item in the bundle is a Terrarium Diorama, depicting a scene early in the game where Naked Snake needs to recover his supply bag which got lodged in a tree during his entry into Soviet space, a patch depicting the FOX unit Logo (whether or not it is reversible to become the XOF logo is yet to be seen.), another patch, this one depicting the HALO jump, a steel box case and finally a fake ID so you can pretend to be a scientist (Lab Coat sold separately). The price of this edition is yet to be known, but I’m not going to hesitate as I’m sure it’ll be scooped up quickly.

For fans who want more details on how Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater was changed to bring the game to modern consoles, you’re in luck. Konami recruited David Hayter, the voice actor responsible for being the voice of Snake for the majority of the MGS series to speak with producer Noriaki Okamura. In the second entry to the company’s Metal Gear Solid Legacy video series, the duo goes deeper into some of the changes you’ll find in Delta including a dynamic damage system which will leave scars on Snake!

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater has a 2024 release window and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

(4K) Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater – Official Trailer #1 | KONAMI



(4K) METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER - Official Trailer #1 | KONAMI

Watch this video on YouTube

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater screens:

