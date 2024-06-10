KeelWorks fires on all barrels as they announce the release date for their shoot’em up Cygni: All Guns Blazing

Say what you will about Konami, but the company does have a pedigree with shoot’em ups, having created franchises like Gradius, Salamander, Parodius, Twinbee and when they signed aboard to be the publisher of KeelWorks’ Cygni: All Guns Blazing, it’s quite an endorsement of the title. As someone who was able to get a hands on with the title last summer, I certainly saw why this Scottish developed title got the backing of a prolific publisher.

The title saw coverage during this weekend’s IGN Live and we found out the game will be zooming out of the hangar on August 6th. The developer interview which featured Meher Kalenderian of KeelWorks and Richard Jones of Konami gave players a sense of what the game is like as well as showed new footage from the title.

Don’t hold back when Cygni: All Guns Blazing will launch on August 6th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Release Date Trailer



CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Developers Breakdown This Cinematic Shoot ‘Em Up | IGN Live



CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Developers Breakdown This Cinematic Shoot 'Em Up | IGN Live

Watch this video on YouTube

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing screens:

