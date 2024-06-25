Prepare yourself for Steam’s Summer Sale by nabbing a Steam Deck at a discount

Prepare your wallets…the 2024 Steam Summer Sale is coming. The annual event that helps thin many gamer’s wallets, but bloats their game library will be starting this Thursday June 27th at 10am PST/1pm EST and will run ’til July 11th 10am PST/1pm EST. This year Valve decided to help ease gamers into whittling down their wish lists by putting their revolutionary Steam Deck LCD on Sale.

The second iteration of the portable gaming PC which features an improved LCD screen will receive a 15% discount from now to the end of the Summer Sale. While it isn’t compatible with all the games available on Steam, it works with enough titles that you’ll be able to hundreds upon hundreds of hours of gaming on your couch, or on the go!

Besides the deep discounts, the sale will offer daily sticker giveaways, a new badge to craft (if you’re into that kind of thing)…but yeah we’re really here for all the new games we’ll get to own at a large discount.

The Steam Summer Sale 2024 starts this Thursday and you can nab the 15% discount on Steam Deck LCD right now.

Steam Summer Sale 2024: Official Trailer:



Steam Summer Sale 2024: Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube