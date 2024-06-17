Nintendo announces June Direct

Paul Bryant02 mins

We knew this Nintendo Direct was coming since Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced it last month, but today we got an official date from Nintendo:

Tomorrow at 10 am ET we’ll get a look at what’s coming to the Switch over the rest of 2024. The calendar is looking a little slim beyond Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, both of which are out in the next month, so it’ll be interesting to see what else Nintendo has up its sleeve — especially since the Direct is going to be around 40 minutes. We know that this Direct won’t feature the Switch’s successor — Furukawa said as much last month — but everything else is fair game for speculation.

Tune in to the stream below tomorrow and see what it’s in store!

Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024 – Nintendo Switch