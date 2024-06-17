Nintendo announces June Direct

We knew this Nintendo Direct was coming since Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced it last month, but today we got an official date from Nintendo:

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation. 📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024

Tomorrow at 10 am ET we’ll get a look at what’s coming to the Switch over the rest of 2024. The calendar is looking a little slim beyond Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, both of which are out in the next month, so it’ll be interesting to see what else Nintendo has up its sleeve — especially since the Direct is going to be around 40 minutes. We know that this Direct won’t feature the Switch’s successor — Furukawa said as much last month — but everything else is fair game for speculation.

Tune in to the stream below tomorrow and see what it’s in store!

Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024 – Nintendo Switch

