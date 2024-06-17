Guilty Gear to be animated, more details to come at Anime Expo

Every IP holder is hoping to follow in the path of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To have your creations known and beloved worldwide will certainly help your company’s bottom line. So the news drop from Arc System Works certainly puts a smile on my face. The company’s premier fighting franchise Guilty Gear will be getting an anime adaption.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers will be an upcoming series produced by Sanzigen Studios who has worked with Arc System Works in the past by animating the music video for the song “Find Your One Way”. Shigeru Morikawa has been tapped to direct the series, Seiji Mizushima will be an associate director and Arc System Works’ Norimitsu Kaihō will work on the writing staff. Given the title is “Guilty Gear Strive” and not just Guilty Gear, it’s likely the show will take place specifically during the latest iteration of the franchise rather than across all the titles.

Fans looking for a first look of the show can expect details to come out during Independence Day Weekend, specifically during Anime Expo 2024. At a panel which will be held on July 4th from 11:30pm to 12:20pm at the Main Events Hall. The panel will feature Norimitsu Kaihō, Seiji Mizushima and Ken Miyauchi who is a producer for the games. The hour long panel will debut the show’s first trailer and attendees can obtain a Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers poster for their attendance!

For those that won’t be able to attend the panel at the US’s largest anime convention, do not fret, the panel will be streamed at Arc System Works’ Twitch channel. You’re just not gonna get a poster.

So are you excited to see what will be covered in Dual Rulers?