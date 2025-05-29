Iron Meat gives you more to chew on with its latest free major update

If you love running while gunning, Retroware’s Iron Meat might be a game that’s up your alley. The side scrolling shooter has been available since last September and the team hasn’t quite let this dish sit and rest. Since launch we’ve received updates that let you run the level in reverse with Mirror mode, saw adjustments to power ups and made some balanced requests thanks to player feedback. Today the team released another update and this time it’s bringing more guns and more modes!

This Major Update as it’s being described will add two new weapons to your arsenal. What’s the best way to treat some eltrich slab of flesh…char it of course and you’ll always make sure it’s well done with the new Flamethrower weapon. Don’t ever kill things with kindness when you can kill it with fire! The second new piece of ordinance available to you is technically known as the particle gun…but the developers have dubbed it the bacon gun. It fires energy particles at a rapid pace, however with speed comes a reduction in power, so maybe holster it when you’re fighting one of the game’s numerous bosses.

Speaking of bosses, one of the three new modes that have been added are Boss Rush! Take on every boss in the game consecutively, however before each conflict you can arm yourself to your liking for a bit of a more balanced playing field. For gamers who want a more nostalgic mode, power on Arcade mode where you’ll have to go from the forest to the moon base in one go, your lives won’t refresh and you only have a set number of continues…at least it’s not asking for any quarters. Finally for the ultimate control freak, Mutation mode will let you tweak 10 Mutators that will alter your gameplay experience.

However that’s not all, as the team is working on yet another update that will feature new levels starring Sasha, the sister to the protagonist who sent out the SOS that kicked off the title. Needless to say she wasn’t exactly a damsel in distress on the moon base while her brother Vadim was fighting his way to her. Needless to say, stay tuned to Retroware’s social media accounts if you want to keep up with the latest going on with Iron Meat.

Iron Meat’s latest major update is available now on PC and will arrive to platforms such as Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms at a later date.

