Take a crack at Tamagotchi-like hero builder Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago on PC right now

You have to be of a certain age to have memories of raising a virtual pet and it seems like the team at 14 Hours Productions were lucid enough to have experienced Tamagotchi. As their newly released title Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago (Great usage of puns, folks!) will have you raising a virtual warrior in hopes that they can defend the realm from the evil Frog Lord.

That’s right, obtain an egg, nurture it, and hatch a hero that you can mold to be a champion! Tend to their needs, train them properly and have them set forth to bring peace to the land. The game features a plethora of quaint color palettes reminiscent of something you would expect from a Gameboy/Gameboy Color title, but it features modern features such as queuing actions so that your hero-in-training won’t be idle when you’re not playing the game.

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago is available now for prospective Guardian Fairies on Steam. Go raise the hero, cause you’re certainly not going to take up arms yourself!

Yolk Heroes: A long Tamago LAUNCH TRAILER!



Yolk Heroes: A long Tamago screens:

