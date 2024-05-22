Pop Culture Coffee celebrates 40 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with 4 unique coffee blends

I guess when you’re in your forties your tastes and preferences change from what they were when you were in your teenage years. So it kind of makes sense to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (I guess they’re more “middle age” than “teenage” nowadays) the Heroes in a Half Shell finally have their own blend of coffee.

Pop Culture Coffee has put out blends for other IPs such as Star Trek and Ghostbusters and is now offering 4 blends, one for each of the Testudines Brothers. It’s interesting the flavors range from pretty bland to something very out of the box. Here’s the full line and the flavors each blend has.

SHELL-SHOCKED SUGAR COOKIE, a combo of sugar cookie and almond featuring team leader Leonardo.

COWABUNGA CARAMEL, a wonderful caramel and coconut team-up with the loveable Michelangelo on the bag. It’s totally “Booyakasha!”

HALF SHELL HAZELNUT, a nutty hybrid of hazelnut and sweet crème, adorned with Donatello.

TURTLE POWER PEANUT BUTTER CUP, a delectable peanut butter cup combination, depicting Raphael.

For those who aren’t interested in brewing a cup in the morning, the company will offer these flavors in cans as cold brew. Each can is decorated with pixelated art mirroring the TMNT arcade game. As the year progresses the company plans to release even more turtle related products, delving into the various incarnations such as the depiction from the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem continuity and the more grim and dark future from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin (I’m guessing only one flavor in that line.)

So what Turtles do you want depicted as a blend of coffee? I want to see what they can do with TMNT: The Next Mutation, specifically what a Venus De Milo coffee blend would taste like. Let’s hope Pop Culture Coffee will get to dip deep into the franchise. As of right now the 4 blends are available on the company’s shop at https://www.popculturecoffee.com/