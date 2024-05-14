Xbox Game Pass titles for May 2024: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Immortals of Aveum, Humanity

Heads up Xbox and PC Game Pass members, the next set of titles are set to join the Game Pass library quite soon (or have already done so).

Highlights for the May 2024 Game Pass additions so far include Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Chants of Sennaar, Immortals of Aveum, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Humanity, NHL 24 and a few others as listed below. Of course there’s a couple titles also leaving the service quite soon such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Pac-man Museum Plus and a few others, so make sure to play those or pick them up for a discount ASAP!

Check out the updated list of Xbox, PC and Cloud Game Pass releases below and at the Xbox Wire.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The critically acclaimed and award-winning classic is returning to the Game Pass library! Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director Josef Fares and developer Starbreeze Studios. Solve puzzles, explore the varied locations, and fight boss battles while controlling one brother with each thumb stick.

Coming Soon

Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15

In this award-winning puzzle adventure game, play as the Traveler whose quest is to reunite the Peoples of the Tower. Observe, listen, and decipher ancient languages in a fascinating universe inspired by the Myth of Babel.

EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – May 16

EA Sports NHL 24 will be available with Xbox Cloud Gaming soon via EA Play! Feel the intensity of hockey with all new gameplay features that dial up the pressure, physicality, and control of authentic on-ice action.

Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 16

Immortals of Aveum is coming to The Play List! Summon your power with PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play in this single-player, first-person magic shooter. Unleash an arsenal of spells as Jak, who joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21

Available on day one with Game Pass! The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Pre-install now to get ready to play on day one.

Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 23

Available on day one with Game Pass! You are the Director of Galacticare, an interstellar healthcare company and quasi-voluntary savior of the Galaxy (for cash.) Build hospitals and recruit staff to satisfy the whims of various alien species and cure their bizarre illnesses Save the (literal) Galaxy in story mode, or head into sandbox to design the hospital of your dreams.

Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 23

Available on day one with Game Pass! Play as a brave yet naive little ghost, Hauntii, and set off on a quest guided by enigmatic Eternians. Possess, solve puzzles, and shape your fate in this captivating adventure. The game’s hand-crafted art style blends line art and animation with a striking palette, creating a visually captivating experience. Coupled with the dynamic soundtrack, it enhances the immersive exploration of mysterious landscapes.

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 28

Are you ready to become an all-star F.A.R.T? That’s a Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician in the world of Moving Out 2. Working solo, or with up to three friends, slip into your uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, to pack up and ship out!

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 30

Become a Shiba Inu and help reconstruct humankind in the acclaimed action-puzzle game Humanity. Drop commands to guide a mindless human horde to the goal through 90 increasingly challenging handcrafted story mode stages. Then, choose from thousands of user-made puzzles expanding on the breadth of mechanics, or design your own and share it with the community.

Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 30

A vast world awaits in the all-new, dark fantasy action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. Learn more about how Lords of the Fallen goes rogue(like) with its recent ‘Master of Fate’ update on Xbox Wire.

Firework (PC) – June 4

An accidental fire at a funeral forces the police to re-investigate the closed case of a massacre. You will play as a rookie police officer who participates in the re-investigation by chance. As the investigation goes deeper, the past of the victims gradually emerges and the case becomes more bewildering.

Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 4

Available on day one with Game Pass! Serve up sushi as a robot chef in Rolling Hills, a life sim about running your own restaurant in a cozy village. Make new friends, purchase ingredients, enhance your shop, and improve the lives of your neighbors as you perfect your craft!

DLC / Game Updates

Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns – Available now

Game Pass members save 10% off their purchase! Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns sees the smash hit roguelike join forces with Konami’s iconic Contra series, adding tons of guns and other weapons (we’re talking 22, including evolutions!), 11 new characters, a huge map, and a soundtrack that combines classic Contra tracks with Vampire Survivors covers.

Minecraft 15 Year Anniversary – Starting May 15

Minecraft is celebrating 15 years of gripping adventures and mind-blowing creations! Whether you’ve been crafting since alpha or joined somewhere along the way, you’ve left your mark on every block. Watch out for upcoming announcements from Minecraft!

Starfield Update – May 15

Starfield’s largest update since launch is coming on May 15! The May Update includes more detailed surface maps; new gameplay difficulty options and display settings; new features for ship customization and more! Learn more on Bethesda.net.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Minecraft: 500 Minecoins – Starting May 15

Claim 500 Minecoins! Spend them on epic adventure maps, skins, add-ons, and more imaginative content, all crafted by creators and available on Minecraft Marketplace. What will your next adventure be?

Naraka: Bladepoint – Available Now

Claim exclusive Xbox headgear, new season treasures, legendary skin trial bundle and more in the new Perks Bundle! Get a kick start in the new season with the help of experience boost cards! This Perk content requires Naraka: Bladepoint to use.

Leaving May 31

The following games are leaving soon, so be sure to jump back in and tie up and loose ends or grab some extra achievements before they leave! You can also save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library and keep the fun going.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pac-man Museum Plus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Railway Empire II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

That’s the list for now, but you can always keep an eye on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC Game Pass for reminders on when all of these are available to play. Also, don’t forget to block your calendar for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct June 9 – we’ll have even more news for you then. Talk soon!