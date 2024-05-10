ATLUS drops a Complete Guide video for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance to prime players for what’s to come

Shin Megami Tensei V released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch nearly 3 years ago, confusing much of the fanbase as the series’ side title Persona constantly saw multi-platform releases. Well it seems a multi-platform release was always in the books as ATLUS had announced that the game would be coming to PC as well as the PlayStation and Xbox on June 14th 2024. As we edge closer to the release date, the publisher has been quite generous in sharing details of the changes and enhancements we should be expecting from this definitive version of the title and yesterday we saw a new video released dubbed “Complete Guide” which provides clarity on what changes and enhancements players of the original and newcomers can expect.

We start off with an explainer that SMTV: Vengeance will have a new standalone story branch dubbed The Canon of Vengeance which will pit your playable character, the Nahobino against 4 female demons collectively known as the Qadistu. This mode will also feature a new heroine named Yoko Hiromine. So play the game as it was originally released in the Canon of Creation or witness the new story with the Canon of Vengeance, it’s all up to you how you enjoy the title.

Next the video discusses new demons and battle mechanics. Demons are an essential part of the franchise as you can seemingly recruit any creature you encounter in battle as long as you meet their demands. SMTV: Vengeance adds new demons created by long time series character designer Masayuki Doi as well as the return of demons from previous titles, boosting the demon count for this title to over 270.

A new mechanic is Magatsuhi energy and the skills that can be used when enough Magatsuhi energy has been collected. While each demon has a unique Magatsuhi skill, you can use more powerful Magatsuhi skills if your party consists of demons with certain affinity. This will definitely make players try out different combinations of demons in hopes of finding more powerful skills.

Speaking of demon combinations, every demon has an innate skill and you can build parties with the innate skills towards a certain action. One such synergistic party are the trio of demons Feng Huang, Moloch and Surt. This trio all have innate skills that boost damage by fire attacks so if you know you have fights coming up where the enemies are weak against fire, perhaps this team will ensure you don’t see the game over screen!

Further deepen your bonds with demons and human allies alike by participating in conversations with them on the field. These special events will only occur after certain events and are a great way to improve your and your party’s stats. In these demon haunts you can even move the camera freely and capture the moment for posterity sake!

It’s at this point the video just goes “F” it and just lists 50 new enhancements the title has compared to the base title. There’s literally a number on the upper left hand corner and we get a lightning round style introduction to these changes. I’m not going to explicitly list them all here, it’s just better that you watch that section yourself and hope the feature you want is amongst the 50 highlighted.

So there you have it. Are you ready to experience SMTV if you previously weren’t able to because its console exclusivity on the Switch or perhaps all the new features and modes may make you double dip on the title? Regardless, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance expands its reach when it arrives on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on June 14th, 2024.

