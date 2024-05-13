Little Kitty, Big City review for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Platform: PC

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Publisher: Double Dagger Studio

Developer: Double Dagger Studio

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: E

The obvious comparison to make when writing about Little Kitty, Big City is to Untitled Goose Game. After all, they’re both cute, somewhat short games that allow you to play as an animal wreaking havoc on people – games have been compared to each other over a lot less than that.

But to simply compare the two games and leave it at that is doing both of them a huge disservice.

For starters, Little Kitty, Big City has much more of a plot: you’re helping the eponymous (and unnamed) kitty find its way home after falling out an apartment window. You’re causing chaos in the city, but it’s all towards a purpose of making your way back home.

What’s more, as that plot unfolds, you really see how this game is different. You get more of a window into Kitty’s thoughts and personality, thanks to the fact that you can talk with the other animals you encounter. What’s more, they often have quests for you, whether it’s tracking down a chameleon that thinks it’s a master of disguise, grabbing feathers off birds for a mad scientist raccoon, or finding shiny things to trade with a crow for more knowledge (among the many fun characters that inhabit this little world).

Obviously, this means you spend a lot of your time in Little Kitty, Big City carrying out fetch quests and gathering collectibles, but it’s all so cute that it’s hard to mind – plus the collectibles include adorable hats to make your Kitty stylish. The game isn’t tough by any means, but it’s still a lot of fun to search for lost ducklings, or finding bones to help you get past evil dogs.

And, of course, there’s lots of opportunity to explore the city and cause mayhem, which is always fun. Kitties are always underfoot, but Little Kitty, Big City makes it even easier to trip people thanks to the fact that this particular city’s denizens spend a lot of time with their heads down, looking at their phones or their doughnuts – and, of course, once you send those items flying, you can also try to steal them for no reason other than you simply can.

Little Kitty, Big City is an adorable, delightful gem of a game, in other words. And in that respect, the comparison to Untitled Goose Game is especially apt – both are an absolute blast, and just like UGG became a much-loved game, it’s easy to imagine Little Kitty, Big City following the same path.

Double Dagger Studio provided us with a Little Kitty, Big City PC code for review purposes.

Score: 9