Chaos comes to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

An announcement that came out of left field, 505 Games and ArtPlay announced that their metroidvania title which was produced by Koji Igarashi, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be getting DLC which will bring new modes and looks for the title’s heroine, Miram.

Chaos Mode will throw players into a series of randomized rooms where the difficulty ramps up as more rooms are cleared. Versus mode is rather self explanatory and will pit players in a battle to the death. My questions regarding these modes are. Is there any rewards for clearly chaos mode and for versus are you only controlling Miram or will other characters be playable?

For something that is more aesthetic, The game will be offering 4 cosmetic DLC packs. The first one is free and will feature a costume that will give Miram that Half-Genie look that is sported by WayForward’s Shantae (What, was Shovel Knight busy or something?). The premium cosmetic packs will allow you to dress up like a Magical Girl, a Vampiric Succubus or someone that is “Japaneseque”. Supposedly these packs will also include weapons, so if you are included to support the game, your best bet is to buy the Cosmetic Bundle which will net you the 3 packs for the price of 2.

So will these modes bring players back to a game that has been out since 2019? I’m not gonna lie, I certainly will throw some money towards the game’s way as my damaged brain needs to own every piece of DLC within reason. So hopefully this release is a sign that there is more to come for this franchise.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night DLC screens:

