Nintendo eShop Update: Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

The big news in this week’s eShop update isn’t a new game, but rather one that’s celebrating 15 years this week: Minecraft. It’s a big anniversary for the groundbreaking (pun only slightly intended) game, and to celebrate there are discounts on games like Minecraft, Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons, plus a custom Mario-themed world in the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.

If new games are more your thing, there are plenty of those as well, highlighted by Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. It’s a third-person puzzler published by Annapurna, so you know it’s going to be artsy goodness.

    • Minecraft 15 Year Anniversary – Here’s to 15 years of gripping adventures, crafty creations and a community that has left its mark on every block! To honor the occasion, Minecraft kicked off a 15-day celebration packed with gifts on May 15. Don’t forget to explore the custom Mario-themed world in the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack during the festivities, featuring 15 tracks and 40 player skins inspired by the iconic Super Mario series. To continue the celebration, get up to 50% off MinecraftMinecraft DungeonsMinecraft Legends and more on Nintendo eShop until June 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
    • Lorelei & The Laser Eyes – In this non-linear puzzle game developed by the team behind Sayonara Wild Hearts, a woman summoned to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe becomes embroiled in a game of increasingly nightmarish and surreal illusions. This third-person adventure features over 100 handcrafted puzzles with shifting mechanics and perspectives, each of which leads players closer to deciphering the enigma. Everything is a puzzle in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch today.
    • Braid, Anniversary Edition – Control the flow of time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of the indie classic Braid, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary. Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess. Along the way you’ll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary. Braid, Anniversary Edition is available now!

 
Activities:

  • One Year with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – It’s been one year since the release of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game! Celebrate this anniversary with a new My Nintendo digital wallpaper reward* featuring Link and Zelda. Plus, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Glow in the Dark Keychain reward is back! Thank you to fans everywhere for your continued support. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/0a53201ffdf04151.
  • BlackMilk X The Legend of Zelda Collection – Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game with the My Nintendo BlackMilk X The Legend of Zelda Sweepstakes**, featuring styles inspired by the latest installment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! Enter now for a chance to win this stylish collection that can make you the envy of Hyrule. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f2538a44a822d693.

 
