Nintendo eShop Update: Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

The big news in this week’s eShop update isn’t a new game, but rather one that’s celebrating 15 years this week: Minecraft. It’s a big anniversary for the groundbreaking (pun only slightly intended) game, and to celebrate there are discounts on games like Minecraft, Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons, plus a custom Mario-themed world in the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.

If new games are more your thing, there are plenty of those as well, highlighted by Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. It’s a third-person puzzler published by Annapurna, so you know it’s going to be artsy goodness.

See below for the full list!