Nintendo eShop Update: Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

The big news in this week’s eShop update isn’t a new game, but rather one that’s celebrating 15 years this week: Minecraft. It’s a big anniversary for the groundbreaking (pun only slightly intended) game, and to celebrate there are discounts on games like Minecraft, Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons, plus a custom Mario-themed world in the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.
If new games are more your thing, there are plenty of those as well, highlighted by Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. It’s a third-person puzzler published by Annapurna, so you know it’s going to be artsy goodness.
See below for the full list!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Minecraft 15 Year Anniversary – Here’s to 15 years of gripping adventures, crafty creations and a community that has left its mark on every block! To honor the occasion, Minecraft kicked off a 15-day celebration packed with gifts on May 15. Don’t forget to explore the custom Mario-themed world in the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack during the festivities, featuring 15 tracks and 40 player skins inspired by the iconic Super Mario series. To continue the celebration, get up to 50% off Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends and more on Nintendo eShop until June 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
- Lorelei & The Laser Eyes – In this non-linear puzzle game developed by the team behind Sayonara Wild Hearts, a woman summoned to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe becomes embroiled in a game of increasingly nightmarish and surreal illusions. This third-person adventure features over 100 handcrafted puzzles with shifting mechanics and perspectives, each of which leads players closer to deciphering the enigma. Everything is a puzzle in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch today.
- Braid, Anniversary Edition – Control the flow of time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of the indie classic Braid, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary. Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess. Along the way you’ll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary. Braid, Anniversary Edition is available now!
Activities:
- One Year with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – It’s been one year since the release of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game! Celebrate this anniversary with a new My Nintendo digital wallpaper reward* featuring Link and Zelda. Plus, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Glow in the Dark Keychain reward is back! Thank you to fans everywhere for your continued support. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/0a53201ffdf04151.
- BlackMilk X The Legend of Zelda Collection – Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game with the My Nintendo BlackMilk X The Legend of Zelda Sweepstakes**, featuring styles inspired by the latest installment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! Enter now for a chance to win this stylish collection that can make you the envy of Hyrule. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f2538a44a822d693.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 3 minutes Mystery 2
- 8th MILLENNIUM: WAR AGAINST THE PAGAN GODS
- A Simple Life
- Adrenaline Rush: Highway Extreme Traffic Racer – Available May 18
- Alien Survivors: To Starship Resurrection
- Arcade Archives Tutankham
- Arcadia: Colony
- Astroblaze DX – Available May 18
- Awesome Pea 3
- BEASTWATCH: Meat and Mayhem – Available May 20
- Cosmic Robots
- Devil Girl
- Duck Creator
- Dungeon Arsenal
- Erra: Exordium
- Eternal Light – Available May 18
- Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! – Available May 17
- Finger Suck – Available May 18
- FoxyRush – Available May 17
- High School Detective: Romance Visual Novel
- HighScore Anomaly Shop
- Internet Generation
- Kingdom Heritage Bundle
- Kingdom Imperial Collection
- Little Cat Doctor
- Loving Life – Available May 20
- Monster Outbreak
- Morbid: The Lords of Ire – Available May 17
- Musashi vs Cthulhu
- Mutant Express
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery – Available May 17
- Overmorrow – Available May 17
- Paper Trail – Available May 21
- Please Fix The Road
- PO’ed: Definitive Edition
- Pool Party
- Purple Explorer
- Puzzle World: Cute Cats
- Puzzle World: Neko Girls
- Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER
- Return – Available May 17
- Roman Empire Farming
- SEKIMORI GAMI – SAIEN
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
- Slide Puzzle World History
- Smurftastic Collection
- Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics – Available May 17
- Stellarons Superstars: Detectives of the Scarlet Horizons
- Sweetest Monster – Available May 17
- That Damn Goat
- Tokyo Cooking – Available May 17
- Toon Toon Racing – Available May 19
- Trust No One
- Ultimate Traffic Sign Quiz
- UNDEMON
- Undercat – Available May 18
- Word Guess
- Zombie Night Defense