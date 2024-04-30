Rainbow Cotton’s HD remake swoops onto consoles, PC next week

ININ Games, which previously resurrected the super cute but challenging Cotton shmup franchise (our review here) in the form of Cotton Fantasy, is coming back for more! Rainbow Cotton, which takes the shooter into the 3rd dimension and was originally released for the Sega Dreamcast way back in 2000, has received the HD remaster treatment and will be available soon for modern consoles and the PC.

The new and improved version of Rainbow Cotton has more than a few enhancements and quality of life improvements including updated visuals, controller feedback/haptics, lock-on capabilities and updated mechanics, a local co-op mode, both subbed and dubbed cutscenes and more. Those who wish to check it out as it was originally presented can jump into the retro mode as well.

Check out some new media and stay tuned for the May 9th, 2024 release on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, the Switch and PC.

Rainbow Cotton – Teaser Trailer:

Rainbow Cotton screens:

Get ready to play as Cotton and cast spells to defeat demons, stress out your fairy friends, and cause all-around mayhem in the hunt for Willow candies! The HD remake Rainbow Cotton will be available digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, and PC Steam on May 9th, 2024. Grab a friend and revel in the nostalgia of this classic Dreamcast remake – with hours of action-packed fun and a light-hearted yet bewitching storyline! Discover this gem anew with fresh visuals, overhauled gameplay mechanics and a never seen before local 2-player mode. But wait, there’s more! The rich Anime cutscenes are fully dubbed in Japanese and now come with English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German subtitles so that Cotton fans in the West can finally enjoy the full scope of the Cotton universe in all its playful glory! Bring on the Nostalgia: The Retro Mode allows you to experience the charm of the original Dreamcast version– as authentic as it can be!

