Destiny 2: The Final Shape gets a Prismatic subclass, new enemy faction and much more

With the launch of the two-month Into the Light content update for Destiny 2, which launches today due to the previously announced delay of The Final Shape expansion, Bungie has provided a deep dive into the upcoming DLC in the form of a developer gameplay preview.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape isn’t merely a content drop, as the studio has confirmed a number of big game changes and content additions across the board including a customizable Prismatic subclass, a new enemy faction, the first-ever Exotic class item and more. The fierce new Dread faction will feature a handful of diverse units known as Grim, Husk, Attendant and Weaver which we are sure will range from pushover to annoying as hell — in typical Destiny fashion. And speaking of fashion, there will be stylish and functional new Prismatic-themed gear of course.

Have a look at quite a lot of media along with The Final Shape gameplay trailer and a Into the Light launch trailer, along with a plethora of game info below. Stay tuned for Destiny 2: The Final Shape on June 4th, 2024.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Gameplay Trailer:



Destiny 2: Into the Light | Launch Trailer:



Today, during The Final Shape Developer Gameplay Preview, Bungie revealed the latest information on the development of The Final Shape and hinted at what’s coming next for Destiny 2. On June 4, Guardians will finally enter The Pale Heart of the Traveler to chase after the Witness, wielding new powers to take on the ultimate enemy. The Developer Gameplay Preview also showed off the Prismatic Subclass—which combines the powers of the Light and Darkness—as well as the first-ever Exotic class items in Destiny 2 and the Dread, the Witness’s new enemy faction. Alongside the three new Light Supers previously announced, Guardians will wield the Light and Darkness together for the first time to unleash the Prismatic subclass. This subclass introduces new options to enhance and customize each playstyle with the combination of multiple element types. Also, each class will get a unique grenade that combines multiple subclass elements: Warlocks will have Stasis/Void, Titans will have Strand/Arc, and Hunters will have Solar/Stasis. Players will be able to equip an Exotic class item, meaning Hunter’s cloaks, Titan’s marks, and Warlock’s bonds will have Exotic-level perks for the first time. These perks will be randomized, taking two features from existing Exotic class items (even some belonging to other classes) to enhance the Guardian’s ability to customize their gameplay. The Witness is in full force in The Final Shape, introducing the Dread faction, a fierce group of combatants with new abilities to shake up the fight. In addition to the Tormentor introduced in Lightfall and the previously revealed Subjugators, the Witness will unleash the new Grim, Husk, Attendant, and Weaver units: Grim: A highly mobile flying enemy that slows and suppresses a Guardian’s abilities if they get too close.

A highly mobile flying enemy that slows and suppresses a Guardian’s abilities if they get too close. Husk: An acrobatic melee bruiser that sends a deployable geist enemy toward you unless you hit their weak spot with a final blow.

An acrobatic melee bruiser that sends a deployable geist enemy toward you unless you hit their weak spot with a final blow. Attendant and Weaver: By wielding Stasis and Strand, respectively, these units can instantly change the flow of the encounter and force Guardians to pay attention to their positioning on the battlefield. Destiny 2: Into the Light is now available to all players at no additional cost. This new two-month content update issues in a rollout of exciting content, including the new wave-defense Onslaught activity; iconic fan-favorite weapons with standard and limited-edition variants; the new Hall of Champions social space; reprised The Whisper and Zero Hour Exotic missions; a new raid boss gauntlet called Pantheon; fresh rewards; and more.