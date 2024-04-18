One Piece Odyssey continues the adventure on the Nintendo Switch in July

Hold tight One Piece fans, the Nintendo Switch version of Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew’s big videogame adventure, One Piece Odyssey, has a solid release date, game details and a new announcement trailer.

As a reward for waiting so long for the Switch release, this version of the game will be the content complete Deluxe Version and include each and every update, DLC/expansions, bonuses and whatnot on day one. Thanks Bandai Namco!

Check out the first look at the game in action on the Nintendo Switch below, along with some game details for the release.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY — Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer:



Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. recently announced ONE PIECE ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION, setting sail onto Nintendo Switch on July 26, 2024. Now you can check out the launch trailer for this exciting JRPG with an original story rooted in ONE PIECE canon and gameplay that puts players in control of their favorite characters from the Straw Hat Crew. The game is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via STEAM. For more information on the game, visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/one-piece-odyssey. The game transports the Straw Hat Crew to the strange island of Waford, with their legendary ship the Thousand Sunny nearly sunk and left in tatters. The game introduces a new chapter for the Straw Hat Crew, with an original story intertwined with memories of their past adventures, and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda. Players take on the role of their favorite pirates as they embark on quests and fight powerful enemies to unravel the many mysteries of Waford and find their way off the island. The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes all original content, the game’s Scramble Area Battle and Dramatic Scene combat systems, along with other features. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION includes the following content: ONE PIECE ODYSSEY base game

Included content: Base Game + Expansion DLC + Deluxe Bonus

Expansion DLC: ONE PIECE Reunion of Memories

Deluxe Bonus: City of Water Outfit Set

Deluxe Bonus: Traveling Outfit Set + Sniper King’s Traveling Outfit Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda, the ONE PIECE series first premiered on Japanese TV in October 1999 and follows Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew on their epic quest to find “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol.D.Roger. Today, ONE PIECE is now a global franchise that encompasses 15 feature films including the recently released “One Piece Film Red” for the United States and Canada, home videos, video games, and an ever-growing catalog of licensed merchandise that includes accessories, toys, games, novelties, furniture, housewares, apparel and more.