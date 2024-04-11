Slay the Spire 2 arriving in Early Access in 2025

Today courtesy of the Triple-I Initiative we got a glimpse at some fun-looking upcoming indies like The Rogue Prince of Persia, Mouse, and Streets of Rogue 2, but perhaps the most exciting news comes from Mega Crit, who announced that Slay the Spire is getting a sequel next year.

As anyone who played that card-battling roguelike could tell you, Slay the Spire was (and still is) incredibly addictive, due in no small part to the fact that intuitive enough that even someone like me — who doesn’t usually care for card-battling, deck-building, or any of the other key elements of the game — was able to get into it. Slay the Spire 2, which is slated to hit Steam Early Access in 2025, looks like it’s going to hit a lot of the same notes (albeit with some intriguing new wrinkles), which is only good news for anyone who’s been keen to see Mega Crit might follow up their smash. The developers have promised more news later this year, but for the time being the trailer and screenshots below will have to suffice.

Slay the Spire 2 - Reveal Trailer

