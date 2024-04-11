Nintendo eShop Update: Planet of Lana, Grounded

While there are a lot of new games arriving on the Switch this week, the highlight is probably Planet of Lana, a fun puzzle-platformer that earned plenty of rave reviews when it first released last year on PC. Switch owners will finally get a chance to explore Lana’s world while dodging alien robots, and assuming it’s a solid port, they’ll get to see for themselves why the fuss was so well-deserved.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Botany Manor – Take on the role of Arabella Green, a retired botanist who owns a historical manor in the 19th century. Arabella takes care of the manor’s magnificent gardens by solving plant-based puzzles and preserving a collection of forgotten flora. Inspecting the manor will show clues, newspaper clippings, letters and more to help Arabella’s gardening skills blossom while you’re learning more about her. Botany Manor is available today!
- Planet of Lana – A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Experience a cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies. Planet of Lana launches on April 16. Pre-order is available now.
- Grounded – Survive, build, and explore in this immersive co-op survival-adventure game where you’re the size of an ant and where the insect life reacts to your actions! Play solo or with up to three friends online* and discover the treacherous wonders of your own backyard. Build bases to protect your stuff and craft new tools, weapons and armor to improve your chances against hazards of all shapes and (very large) sizes. Plus, create and share fresh adventures in Playgrounds Mode. Grounded launches on the Nintendo Switch system April 16. Pre-order is available now.
- SaGa Emerald Beyond – A multilayered RPG full of rich stories awaits in SaGa Emerald Beyond! Experience the distinct and dramatic stories of six heroes with vastly different backgrounds, including a young man who fights with sentient puppets, a witch masking her identity, a crime-fighting duo, a recently awakened king of darkness and a songstress mech who lost her voice and body. Select a hero, then follow their journey through 17 interconnected worlds as they forge their own unique branching stories that unfold based on your choices and actions. Think strategically to master the turn-based combat to delay enemy actions and unleash devastating United Attacks. How the story unfolds is in your hands. SaGa Emerald Beyond launches on April 25. Pre-orders and a demo are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Warner Bros. Games April Sale – Embark on exciting adventures during the Warner Bros. Games April Sale! Save up to 85% on your favorite titles like Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition and Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition. This sale ends April 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
- NIS America Spring 2024 Sale – Enjoy the season by saving up to 88% on select titles such as CRYMACHINA, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie and Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition! This sale ends April 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
- Arcade Archives Exvania
- Ato
- Bakery Simulator
- Cirrus Business
- Cleaning Queens 2: Sparkling Palace
- Color Road – Available on April 12
- Construction Simulator 2+3 Bundle
- Cryptrio – Available on April 12
- Cube Airport + Cube Farmer
- Die Again
- EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer IV DRASLEFAMILY MSX2
- Empires Shall Fall
- Escape Game The Deserted House
- Escape Room Super Bundle
- Exploration Adventures – Available on April 12
- Family Game Mega Pack 14 in 1
- Farmyard Haven – Available on April 12
- Football Cup 2024
- Greed 2: Forbidden Experiments
- Hatsumira -From the Future Undying-
- Helium Run
- Hero’s Hour
- King Krieg Survivors – Available on April 12
- Kitty Patrol: Paw Showtime
- Leafy Trails Collection
- Let’s! Revolution!
- Loretta
- Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room
- Mimi the cat: Mimi’s Scratcher
- Monster Legacy: New Horizons 2
- Moonglow Bay
- Motorcycle Extreme Driver: Moto Racing Simulator
- nBlocks – Unblock Your Creativity – Available on April 12
- NibansenPlus
- Notebook Artillery
- Nudel Tag
- Outer Terror – Available on April 12
- Overdelivery – Delivery Simulator – Available on April 13
- Oxytone
- PuzzMiX
- Retro Mystery Club Vol.2: The Beppu Case
- Rose & Camellia Collection – Available on April 16
- Simulation Gold Bundle: Flight Fishing Construction
- Slave Zero X
- SokoFrog
- Sophia the Traveler
- Steel Sand Mars Chronicles – Survival Simulator
- The Kindeman Remedy
- ZooKeeper – Available on April 15