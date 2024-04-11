Nintendo eShop Update: Planet of Lana, Grounded

While there are a lot of new games arriving on the Switch this week, the highlight is probably Planet of Lana, a fun puzzle-platformer that earned plenty of rave reviews when it first released last year on PC. Switch owners will finally get a chance to explore Lana’s world while dodging alien robots, and assuming it’s a solid port, they’ll get to see for themselves why the fuss was so well-deserved.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.