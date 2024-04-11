Nintendo eShop Update: Planet of Lana, Grounded

Paul Bryant08 mins

While there are a lot of new games arriving on the Switch this week, the highlight is probably Planet of Lana, a fun puzzle-platformer that earned plenty of rave reviews when it first released last year on PC. Switch owners will finally get a chance to explore Lana’s world while dodging alien robots, and assuming it’s a solid port, they’ll get to see for themselves why the fuss was so well-deserved.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Botany Manor – Take on the role of Arabella Green, a retired botanist who owns a historical manor in the 19th century. Arabella takes care of the manor’s magnificent gardens by solving plant-based puzzles and preserving a collection of forgotten flora. Inspecting the manor will show clues, newspaper clippings, letters and more to help Arabella’s gardening skills blossom while you’re learning more about her. Botany Manor is available today!
    • Planet of Lana – A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Experience a cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies. Planet of Lana launches on April 16. Pre-order is available now.
    • Grounded – Survive, build, and explore in this immersive co-op survival-adventure game where you’re the size of an ant and where the insect life reacts to your actions! Play solo or with up to three friends online* and discover the treacherous wonders of your own backyard. Build bases to protect your stuff and craft new tools, weapons and armor to improve your chances against hazards of all shapes and (very large) sizes. Plus, create and share fresh adventures in Playgrounds Mode. Grounded launches on the Nintendo Switch system April 16. Pre-order is available now.

 
Demos:

  • SaGa Emerald Beyond – A multilayered RPG full of rich stories awaits in SaGa Emerald Beyond! Experience the distinct and dramatic stories of six heroes with vastly different backgrounds, including a young man who fights with sentient puppets, a witch masking her identity, a crime-fighting duo, a recently awakened king of darkness and a songstress mech who lost her voice and body. Select a hero, then follow their journey through 17 interconnected worlds as they forge their own unique branching stories that unfold based on your choices and actions. Think strategically to master the turn-based combat to delay enemy actions and unleash devastating United Attacks. How the story unfolds is in your hands. SaGa Emerald Beyond launches on April 25. Pre-orders and a demo are available now on Nintendo eShop.

 
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

 
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: