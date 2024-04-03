Pray for your finances, because iam8bit’s Restockalypse is upon us

The vault doors have swung open today at iam8bit and it’s up to you to breach in and snag up items you might’ve missed out before. The sales event dubbed “Restockalypse” started today April 3rd and will feature previously sold out items like the Hades: Original Soundtrack (4 Disc LP), vinyl soundtracks for Persona 3, 4, and 5 as well as the bespoke collection of Annapurna Interactive’s output on the Nintendo Switch all on one cartridge!

Thankfully I’ve already spent my money when these items were released originally, so my wallet will be safe this time around. However if you’ve got gaps in your video game vinyl collections, there are definitely some premium sets that are being made available again.

Check out the Restockalypse sales event here.

Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection (Nintendo Switch) ($199.99) – This massive collection features 12 Annapurna-published games (including four previously unreleased physical games), such as Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Neon White, and What Remains of Edith Finch all on one Nintendo Switch cartridge. It also features an art book with statements from each game’s developers and an exclusive Annapurna Interactive console and cartridge case.

