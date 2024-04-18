Nintendo eShop Update: Sticky Business, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

The eShop Update after a Nintendo presentation is usually packed full of new games, and this week is no exception. Yesterday we had Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase, and sure enough, we’re seeing the results today. Sticker store simulator Sticky Business and embroidery puzzler stitch. both came out in the wake of the showcase, along with demos for ANTONBLAST and Europa.
On top of that we have a new Ninja Turtles game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants; the latest installment in the Reigns series, Reigns: Beyond; and a very exciting 2.5D platformer from the EA Originals progam, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Grounded Fully Yoked Edition – Survive, build and explore in this immersive co-op survival-adventure game where you’re the size of an ant and where the insect life reacts to your actions! Play solo or with up to three friends online* and discover the treacherous wonders of your own backyard. Build bases to protect your stuff and craft new tools, weapons and armor to improve your chances against hazards of all shapes and (very large) sizes. Plus, create and share fresh adventures in Playgrounds Mode. Grounded Fully Yoked Edition is available now.
- Planet of Lana – A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Experience a cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies. Planet of Lana is available now.
- As Seen in the Indie World Showcase
- Sticky Business – In this cozy business simulation, you run a sticker shop in which you create and ship stickers to customers. There are over 400 design elements to choose from, and you can get upgrades — including effect foils — for even more options. Learn more about each customer’s life as you fulfil their unique requests. Plus, the Sticky Business Complete Bundle includes the Plan With Me paid DLC** that adds ten more customer stories revolving around the theme of journaling, and over 100 more sticker elements! Start your own sticker shop in Sticky Business today.
- stitch. – Create beautiful embroidery patterns by solving puzzles (called Hoops) of varying difficulty and sizes. Complete Hoops in whatever order you’d like – each one offers a relaxing and calming experience, featuring a handy hint feature as well as various accessibility settings. After completing a Hoop, you can play it again in Free Stitch mode. The limited-time Daily Shikaku puzzles offer a challenge and no hints, while weekly Hoops are inspired by real-life events and filled with trivia. stitch. is available now.
Pre-orders:
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge, or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose? Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on Nintendo Switch June 21. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Another Crab’s Treasure – Become a hermit crab and reclaim your prized shell in an epic treasure hunt across a polluted ocean! Wear the trash around you – cans, cardboard and whatever else you find – as shell-like armor to protect yourself against crabby foes and other threats lurking in the deep. Collect over 60 shells with distinct special abilities to defend yourself and improve your combat prowess with Adaptations learned from a variety of ocean creatures. Have a shell of a time when Another Crab’s Treasure washes ashore on Nintendo Switch April 25. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Cat Quest III – In this cute, casual action-RPG, you’ll play as a swashbuckling feline privateer, sailing the Purribean in search of the North Star – a long lost mythical treasure. But beware! The seas are swarming with Pi-rats under orders from the Pi-rat-King to hunt you down. Explore a gorgeous new world solo or in local co-op and encounter fierce battles with the newly refined combat system (now featuring weapon swapping and tighter attack combos). And, for the first time in the series, sail the seas and battle in your very own ship. The Purribean is yours to explore when Cat Quest III launches for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 8! Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop, with a free demo also available.
Demos:
- Europa – In this 3D action-platformer, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers behind the mystery of a fallen civilization on the moon Europa. Use Zee’s Zephyr jetpack to glide, fly and boost across breath-taking landscapes full of lakes, meadows and mountains. Solve puzzles and navigate hidden dangers amongst the ruins as you discover the story of the last human alive. Europa releases on the Nintendo Switch system later this year.
- ANTONBLAST – The devil himself has stolen your prized spirit collection, and you’re on a rampage to get it back in this dynamic action-platformer that combines destructive action with gorgeous hand-drawn pixel art! Wielding the Mighty Hammer as Dynamite Anton or the Massive Mace as Dynamite Annie, you’ll lay waste to wacky worlds and go toe-to-toe with brutish bosses. Smash up the scenery to forge your path and find new areas to explore. After reaching the end of each level, a detonator will start ticking down, so you’ve got to rush back to the beginning before everything explodes! Get ready for a destructively good time when ANTONBLAST launches on Nov. 12.
Game Trials:
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition*** – Get ready to make your moves. Grab your squad and experience the past, present and future of hoops culture. Recreate Kobe’s most captivating performances during his rise to stardom, form a team of all-time legends or create a player that suits your skillset. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress! The free Game Trial period will last until April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members* can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for 80% off, or NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition for 75% off until April 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Activities:
- My Nintendo BlackMilk X Super Mario – Princess Peach Sweepstakes – Last chance to power up your wardrobe with the My Nintendo BlackMilk X Super Mario – Princess Peach Sweepstakes!***** Enter now through April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT for a chance to win a pink and powerful outfit that will make any Princess Peach fan jump for joy. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f5aa49489e26a0a0.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Indie Sale – All eyes on indies! Don’t miss out on deals on highly-rated digital games like Sea of Stars, Trombone Champ, Hades and hundreds more from now until April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 4 in a row
- A Tale of Paper: Refolded
- Aery – Cyber City
- Alchemy Pipes Puzzle
- Arcade Archives VS. SUPER XEVIOUS MYSTERY OF GUMP
- Archer 3D: Bow Shooting Range
- ArcRunner
- BUNNY GARDEN
- Corn Kidz 64 – Available April 19
- Courageous Reasoning Nori 6 MikiEdition Last
- Dadish 3D – Available April 23
- Dream Tactics
- EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE II PC-8801
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Available April 23
- Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth
- Evil God Korone
- False Dream
- Fight Club
- Glorious Savior
- Ikki Unite
- Insurmountable – Available April 24
- Japan Train Models – JR Freight Edition
- Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy! – Complete Edition
- Lunar Axe
- Lunar Lander Beyond – Available April 23
- Magical Girl Dash – Available April 19
- Make It Fly!
- MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED Standard Edition – Available April 24
- Odd Hue Out!
- Park Them All!
- Perfect Knife
- Picross -LogiartGrimoire-
- Pretty Girls Escape PLUS
- Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventures – Available April 24
- Ratyrinth – Available April 24
- Ready, Steady, Ship! – Available April 19
- Reigns: Beyond
- RISKY CHRONICLES and the curse of destiny – Available April 20
- Ruff Ghanor
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged – Available April 19
- Sokobalien
- Sokobond Express
- Stone Age: Digital Edition
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU – Available April 23
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants – Available April 23
- The Mildew Children
- Tongue Tale
- Trackline Express
- Unboxing – Idle Factory Simulator
- Where is Drake? – Available April 19
- Which Country Is Larger?