Nintendo eShop Update: Sticky Business, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

The eShop Update after a Nintendo presentation is usually packed full of new games, and this week is no exception. Yesterday we had Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase, and sure enough, we’re seeing the results today. Sticker store simulator Sticky Business and embroidery puzzler stitch. both came out in the wake of the showcase, along with demos for ANTONBLAST and Europa.

On top of that we have a new Ninja Turtles game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants; the latest installment in the Reigns series, Reigns: Beyond; and a very exciting 2.5D platformer from the EA Originals progam, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.