Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion reconfigures for a June 2024 release

Oh well… we suppose it was a bit too good to be true. Even after rumors that the next big Destiny 2 expansion (known as The Final Shape) was potentially being delayed we were happy to see Bungie reiterate their planned February 2024 release. But it was unfortunately not meant to be.

Announced just a short time ago, Bungie has officially pushed back Destiny 2: The Final Shape to June 4th, 2024 to give the development team more time to work on and polish the upcoming content. The next Season (Season of the Wish) is still on schedule to go live tomorrow and there will be a stopgap “Into the Light” content update in April 2024 to provide Guardians with something else to keep them busy until The Final Shape… shapes up.

Anyway, see the brief announcement from Bungie below.

Hey everyone. We’ll keep it short and simple. The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be, so we’re moving its release date to June 4, 2024. The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together. We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come. Naturally, this change brings up questions about our upcoming release calendar. Season of the Wish begins tomorrow and will extend until the launch of The Final Shape in June. While the majority of content and narrative for Season of the Wish will run from late November to February as originally planned, the team is adding new content available for all players to jump into until the launch of The Final Shape. In February, this will include new weekly progression-based quests called Wishes, and the launch of Moments of Triumph with unique rewards. Next, we’re moving Guardian Games up to March with a refreshed focus on class vs. class competition. Then, beginning in April, we’re delivering a two-month content update available to everyone called Destiny 2: Into the Light, which will prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler. All of this is in addition to the ongoing efforts from our PvP Strike Team, including three new PvP maps dropping in May. We know you’re eager to get your hands on The Final Shape. In that sense, delays aren’t fun. For our part, we are excited to have the extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you. We’re looking forward to sharing much more in April, including all-new gameplay, to showcase the significant content additions currently in development. Thanks for reading and for being on this journey with us. – Destiny 2 Dev Team