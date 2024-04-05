CRKD celebrates Hellboy’s 30th with a pair of controller offerings

He might be chronologically 441, but Hellboy is actually celebrating his 30th year of publication. Created by Mike Mignola, he’s a demon summoned by Nazis, but rescued and raised by the kindly Professor Bruttenholm, eventually becoming an agent of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.R.P.D.). He’s fought paranormal monsters on the pages of comic books, movies, animation and video games and CRKD is looking to give fans of the latter a way to play with controllers featuring ol’ Big Red!

The company behind the Nitro Deck and the Neo S will be releasing commemorative units featuring art from Hellboy: Seed of Destruction, the comic which is his first full length comic adventure! The Nitro Deck can be utilized with the Switch and the Switch OLED and certainly be used to play all sorts of titles including Hellboy: Web of Wyrd which is the latest video game starring H.B.. The Neo S can also be used with the Switch, but can also be paired and utilized on PC, and mobile devices. Both controllers can be registered and logged on CRKD’s True Collection System app, allowing you to track your controllers’ rarity.

The controllers will retail at $59.99 and will ship in June. However, for those who think they have lady luck on their side, you can enter and win either controller signed by Mike Mignola! You can enter via a Gleam contest linked here. I’d wish you all luck, but I kinda want to win one of these controllers myself!

CRKD x Hellboy product shots:

Learn more about this collaboration by visiting the official website at https://crkd.gg/pages/hellboy