Hellboy gets Wyrd in his newest video game adventure

Hope you had a large helping of pancakes this morning, Hellboy cause you’re going on a brand new adventure on PC and consoles. Good Shepherd Entertainment, Upstream Games in conjunction with Dark Horse Comics present the latest Hellboy video game since 2008’s Hellboy: The Science of Evil, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd

After an agent of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.) goes missing, after all normal protocols have been exhausted it’s up to the agency’s trump card Hellboy (voiced by the late Lance Reddick) to get to the bottom of this mystery! The investigation will take Professor Bruttenholm’s baby boy into the mystical realm of Wyrd and there will be monsters that will meet the Right Hand of Doom intimately. The game also mimics the artstyle of Mike Mignola pretty well, so it will be interesting to see what the reception will be like from fans of a franchise that haven’t had the greatest track record when it comes to games.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is now available on PC/Steam, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd Official Launch Trailer



Hellboy Web of Wyrd Official Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Mike Mignola’s Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite brawler developed by Upstream Arcade, published by Good Shepherd Games, and produced in partnership with Dark Horse Comics. When an agent of the BPRD goes missing on assignment, it’s up to Hellboy to find them. Unlock the secrets of the Butterfly House and explore The Wyrd to lay waste to the insidious evil that lurks beyond the veil. Hellboy Web of Wyrd is out NOW on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.