Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut getting PC release this May

It’s been rumoured for years, but today we finally got official confirmation: Ghost of Tsushima will be arriving on PC on May 16th.

In fact, not only is the game arriving, PC gamers will be getting the Director’s Cut, which means that they’ll be getting the base game, along with the Iki Island Expansion, the Legends multiplayer mode, and Kurosawa Mode, which allows you to pretend you’re watching the game as it might have been imagined by the legendary Japanese filmmaker. We were huge fans of the game on PS5 a few years ago, so if you didn’t play it last time around, you’ll have a chance in a few months to rectify that oversight!

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Features Trailer | PC Games

