WWE2K24 details its complete roster of Superstars and Legends.

With over 200 superstars and legends to choose from in WWE2K24, I really need to suppress the urge to only select the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and assume a win is inevitable. But if I fail and stick to my guns at least I know I’ll have plenty of unique folks to take on!

With me as the head of the table, will I take out Big E from RAW, Bobby Lashley from Smackdown or perhaps hinder the rise of Bron Breakker of NXT? Maybe I should go the Andy Kaufman route and take on the women superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair or the Empress of Tomorrow herself, Asuka?

Regardless of the matches you want to make, surely this voluminous roster will satisfy your inner booker! The full list of playable wrestlers are listed below, broken up by categories. So see if your favorite WWE Superstar is available!

LEGENDS / ALUMNI Macho Man Randy Savage Ravishing Rick Rude “Rowdy” Roddy Piper “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Superstar Billy Graham* Andre The Giant Bad Bunny Batista Beth Phoenix Big Boss Man Boogeyman Booker T Bray Wyatt Bret “Hitman” Hart British Bulldog Bruno Sammartino Cactus Jack Chyna Diesel Doink The Clown Dude Love Dusty Rhodes* Eddie Guerrero Eric Bischoff Eve Torres Faarooq George “The Animal” Steele Harley Race Hollywood Hogan Hulk Hogan Jake “The Snake” Roberts JBL Jerry “The King” Lawler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart John Cena Kane Ken Shamrock Kevin Nash Kurt Angle Lita Mankind Maryse Mighty Molly Molly Holly Muhammad Ali Razor Ramon Rick Steiner Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Rikishi Rob Van Dam Ronda Rousey Scott Hall Scott Steiner Shane McMahon Shawn Michaels Stacy Keibler Stephanie McMahon Stardust* Syxx Ted DiBiase The Fiend The Hurricane The Rock The Undertaker Triple H Trish Stratus Tyler Breeze Ultimate Warrior Umaga Uncle Howdy Vader Wade Barrett William Regal X-Pac Yokozuna RAW Akira Tozawa Alexa Bliss Becky Lynch Bianca Belair Big E Braun Strowman Bronson Reed Candice LeRae Carmella Cedric Alexander Chad Gable Chelsea Green Cody Rhodes Damian Priest Dexter Lumis Dominik Mysterio Drew McIntyre Erik Finn Balor Giovanni Vinci Gunther Indi Hartwell Ivar JD McDonagh Jey Uso Johnny Gargano Kofi Kingston Liv Morgan Ludwig Kaiser Maxxine Dupri Natalya Nikki Cross Otis Piper Niven Raquel Rodriguez Rhea Ripley Ricochet R-Truth Sami Zayn Seth “Freakin” Rollins Shayna Baszler Shinsuke Nakamura Sonya Deville Tegan Nox The Miz Tommaso Ciampa Valhalla Xavier Woods Zoey Stark SMACKDOWN AJ Styles Alba Fyre Angelo Dawkins Ashante “Thee” Adonis Asuka Austin Theory Bayley Bobby Lashley Butch Cameron Grimes Charlotte Flair Cruz Del Toro Dakota Kai Elton Prince Grayson Waller Isla Dawn IYO SKY Jimmy Uso Joaquin Wilde Karl Anderson Karrion Kross Katana Chance Kayden Carter Kevin Owens Kit Wilson LA Knight Logan Paul Luke Gallows Michin Mia Yim Montez Ford MVP Omos Randy Orton Rey Mysterio Ridge Holland Robert Roode Roman Reigns Santos Escobar Scarlett Sheamus Shotzi Solo Sikoa Tamina Xia Li Zelina Vega NXT Andre Chase Angel Garza Apollo Crews Axiom Baron Corbin Blair Davenport Bron Breakker Brooks Jensen Brutus Creed Carmelo Hayes Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo Cora Jade Damon Kemp Dijak Drew Gulak Duke Hudson Fallon Henley Gigi Dolin Humberto Ilja Dragunov Ivy Nile Jacy Jayne Jinder Mahal Joe Coffey Joe Gacy Josh Briggs Julius Creed Mark Coffey Nathan Frazer Nikkita Lyons Noam Dar Roxanne Perez Sanga SCRYPTS Thea Hail Tiffany Stratton Tony D’Angelo Trick Williams Tyler Bate Veer Mahaan Wendy Choo Wes Lee Wolfgang MANAGER Adam Pearce B-Fab Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Cathy Kelley Mick Foley Miss Elizabeth Paul Bearer Paul Heyman Theodore Long

*Some Superstars require unlocking via gameplay, or pre-order purchase.

WWE2K will be available on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 8th 2024 (March 5th if you purchase the digital premium editions of the title).