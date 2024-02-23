Peacemaker, Janet Cage, Krossplay and Free Trial Weekend coming to Mortal Kombat 1

Do you love peace so much that you’ll commit all sorts of violence to protect it? If so Peacemaker is the character for you! The breakout character from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and the HBO Max series of the same name is coming to Mortal Kombat as the next kombatant in Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack. Sporting a chrome helmet which features a variety of tricks, plenty of firearms to keep the peace and a Eagle named Eagly he can summon to really put the hurt on those looking to oppose him. The character will be voiced and look like John Cena, the man who has portrayed the character in both film and TV. Peackeeper will be available for owners of the Kombat Pack on February 28th and a la carte purchasers on March 6th.

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today released a new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer revealing the first gameplay for upcoming downloadable content (DLC) guest fighter Peacemaker, featuring the voice and likeness of actor John Cena. Based on DC’s The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series on Max, Peacemaker will join the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on Feb. 28 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on March 6. Peacemaker, also known as Christopher Smith, cherishes peace with all his heart and will kill anyone and everyone necessary to get it. In the new video, Peacemaker is ready to challenge Liu Kang’s New Era of peace and is equipped with a formidable moveset incorporating the character’s expert gunslinging skills, signature helmet abilities, and loyal bald eagle sidekick, Eagly, all complemented by his legendary dance moves and brash humor. The trailer also provides a first look at gameplay for Janet Cage, a new DLC Kameo Fighter and alternate reality version of Johnny Cage who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Janet Cage will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and for standalone purchase in March 2024. Additionally, Krossplay functionality will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 on Feb. 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Krossplay feature will allow players to matchmake in 1 vs. 1 Kombat League and Kasual matches, invite friends for 1 vs. 1 private matches, and view leaderboard stats across all supported platforms. For prospective players, a Mortal Kombat 1 Free Trial Weekend is set to take place from March 7-10 on PlayStation 5*, Xbox Series X|S**, and PC (Steam). The limited time Free Trial will include access to the base roster of main characters and Kameo Fighters, all online and local multiplayer modes, Towers, Story mode (Chapters 1 & 2 only), and Invasions (Johnny Cage’s Mansion only). For more information, visit https://go.wbgames.com/MK1-Free-Trial-FAQ. The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage (available now); one-week early access to six playable DLC characters – Omni-Man (available now), Quan Chi (available now), Peacemaker (coming Feb. 28), Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi; and five DLC Kameo Fighters (release dates for upcoming characters & Kameos still to be confirmed). The Kombat Pack is available now as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or can be purchased separately.