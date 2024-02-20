Nintendo Partner Direct coming this Wednesday

It’s been a couple of months since we last heard from Nintendo about their plans for the year, and today we found out when we’ll get more news:

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners. Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

As you can see (or not, depending on whether Twitter works today), we’ll be getting a partner-focused Nintendo Direct this Wednesday at 9 am ET. Nintendo is promising looks at games arriving on the Switch for the first half of the year. Could Silksong fans finally be getting a release date? Maybe! (But probably not.) We’ll find out for sure on Nintendo’s YouTube Channel is less than two days, so stay tuned!