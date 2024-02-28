Pokémon Day: Nintendo Direct Recap

Can you smell the ZA in the air? The weather is getting warmer and the Pokémon Company has details on their upcoming offering. This includes updates for their current games and even a tease for their next game ‘Pokémon Legends: Z-A’. This caps off what has been a busy Pokémon Day, which included special giveaways & meet & greets at the NY Nintendo store and the Empire State Building being lit with a special Pokémon Yellow/Blue. Here is a recap of what was announced today.

Pokémon Legends Z-A



Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases simultaneously worldwide in 2025!​

The biggest news of the presentation came when Game Freak teased that they are already on work for its next Pokémon title. The game’s title is ‘Pokémon Legends: Z-A’ and it’s the next installment of their Legends series, following the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus which was released in January of 2022. Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes place in Lumiose City, last featured in 2013’s Pokémon X/Y. Not many details were revealed for this game, but the game seems to be hinting at a pre-modern Lumiose City. Pokémon Legends Z-A has also teased a return of Mega Evolutions. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is slated to release simultaneously worldwide sometime in 2025 on the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket | Announcement

The Pokémon Company has seen a resurgence in the popularity of its Pokémon TCG in recent years and the company has a new way for you to play and collect. If you have played Pokémon TCG in recent months, you know how rough the experience can be. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will be a free-to-start experience where players can trade and receive new packs and battle other trainers to get rewards. New interactive cards have been introduced that will illuminate and bring your cards to life. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will be out later this year and available on IOS and Android. It is not known if the current Pokémon Live will be sunsetted.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet



On this day 28 years ago today, Japan was introduced to ‘Pocket Monsters’ and to celebrate this anniversary you will get the opportunity to fight 3 of the starting Pokémon in special Tera Raid Battle Events. From Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 3:59 p.m. PST, Ground–Tera Type Venusaur will take root in 7-star Tera Raid Battles. Next, Steel–Tera Type Blastoise will stand strong in 7-star Tera Raid Battles from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. Finally, Dragon–Tera Type Charizard will heat things up once again when it returns to 7-star Tera Raid Battles from Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, March 17, 2024, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. PD

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are both available on the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon GO

After debuting in 2016, Niantic’s Pokémon GO continues to be one of the most successful apps in the Pokémon stable. Starting on March 5th, and continuing through the 11th, the game will be having a crossover event with the Pokémon Horizons animated series which consists of Roy and Liko will make an appearance in-game. The event adds Captain Pikachu who comes with a hat and a debuting move Volt Tackle! Joining Captain Pikachu will be Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge. Pokémon GO is now available on Android and IOS.

Pokémon Sleep



The 3 legendary Pokémon who made their debut in Pokémon Gold/Silver make their debut in Pokémon Sleep. Electric-type Raikou makes its debut in March. This will be followed by Entei and Suicune later this year. You will also receive a bonus of 10 Poke Biscuits and 1,000 diamonds just for logging in. This lasts until April 30th, 2024. Pokémon Sleep is now available on Android and IOS.

Pokémon Masters



Starting Wednesday, February 28th Getta (Pokémon Champion in the Scarlet/Violet games) with her Glimmora and Silver (your rival from Pokémon Gold/Pokémon Silver) with their Tyranitar join a stacked roster of trainers you can battle. Mother of the year, Magearna and Sygna suit Gladion make an appearance. A long-awaited photo mode is coming to the game very soon. Anyone logging in will receive 3000 gems. Pokémon Masters is now available on Android and IOS.

Pokémon Cafe Remix



A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update is coming to Pokémon Cafe Remix. Pokémon Cafe remix brings in new outfits for your starters of the Paldea region. You get new duds for Sprigatto, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. Spiffing up your staff. Pokémon Cafe Remix allows you to collect Gimmieghoul coins by completing puzzles and new tasks. By just trying out the new bingo games you will receive the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon to join your cafe staff. Pokémon Cafe Remix is now available on Android and IOS.

Pokémon Unite



Three Pokémon are joining the roster of TiMi Studio’s Pokémon MOBA. Starting with the current MiraidonLicence event you can get the legendary Pokémon to join your roster. Joining Miraidon later this year will be Fallinks and Ceruledge. To coincide with Pokémon Day, a special prize machine event is underway to obtain special Holowear from previous events, such as sunshine-style Venasaur. They are giving away a gift code (POKEDAY24) which grants you a temp license for Miradion and boost emblem. Pokémon Unite is available now on Nintendo Switch, Android, and IOS.

I think it’s good to see the Pokémon Company take a little time before they put out their next game. I have to wonder if we will see this as a launch title for rumored hardware. In the meantime, Pokémon Comany have a ton options to scratch that Pokémon itch. Don’t worry if you missed the broadcast, please watch some viewing options below.

Pokémon Presents | 2.27.2024

