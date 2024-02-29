Part of coming to America is experiencing American culture and what is more quintessential to American culture than hypebeasts! Super premium streetwear and apparel that people will line up for and commanding premium prices in the back market. SEGA decided to tap Anti Social Social Club to help release a series of limited run apparel inspired by their much beloved and long running Like a Dragon!

The line is set to go on sale this Saturday March 1st at 11:00am EST/8:00am PST and will feature designs which draw from the latest entry of the franchise, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The loudest piece of the set mirrors the red Hawaiian shirt worn by protagonist Ichiban Kasuga as he weaves his way through the dark underbelly of paradise known as Hawaii. Other pieces include art from the game such as a shot of dual protagonists Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu standing tall, back to back as well as the 3/4th perspective group shot of the entire party that has been used as the cover art of Weekly Famitsu and a full page ad featured in New York Times. The “Most likely designed by Kasuga himself” piece of the collection is a T-shirt featuring Kasuga’s smirking face in front of the Anti Social Social Club logo…it just exudes this “it’s so dumb, but I love it!” energy.

Prices are pretty affordable, ranging from $25-$99. So if you’re a fan of the franchise and you might want to be in front of your computer this Saturday as the game’s growing fanbase might mean there’s going to be a lot of sharks in the water waiting to pick up items from this line. I know I might need to set up an alarm clock this Saturday!

Like a Dragon x Anti Social Social Club will drop on March 2nd, 11:00am EST/8:00am PST at the company’s online store.

Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth is available now (see our review here) on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.