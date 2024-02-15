No Man’s Sky Omega update has launched with overhauled expeditions and a free to play session

Hello Games apparently doesn’t sleep, since they are still cranking out updates and enhancements for No Man’s Sky even after all these years.

The latest update, known as No Man’s Sky Omega, will most importantly rework the expedition system in a way that fully integrates it into the main game instead of it being broken out into its own mode. Also, players can expect new on-planet missions, a new pirate dreadnought to own, a revisited the Atlas Path to work through, and more.

To kickstart the new update Hello Games is making No Man’s Sky free to play for a limited time across all platforms to allow existing and new players to dive into the universe and try out the new Omega Expedition from now through Monday, February 19th.

Check out some info and media below. No Man’s Sky is available on PlayStation (PS VR/PS VR2 too) and Xbox platforms, and the PC.

See even more details on the PlayStation Blog here.

No Man’s Sky – Omega Update screens:

Hello! Last year was a busy one for the small team at Hello Games, with lots of No Man’s Sky updates and the announce of Light No Fire. We have big plans for 2024, and we’re starting the year off with a very different kind of update. We’re calling it Omega, and for the first time No Man’s Sky will be available to play for free! No Man’s Sky universe opens to newcomers for limited time with new Omega expedition, launching today For the first time, we are inviting every PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR and VR2 owner into our universe to play the latest No Man’s Sky expedition, even if they don’t own the full game, no purchase necessary. There are no microtransactions, no free-to-play mechanics, just a huge universe to explore for free with your friends. Expeditions in No Man’s Sky have become one of the most popular ways to play the game. They bring all players together to the same planet for an interstellar, shared experience. This weekend we are allowing everyone, whether you own the game or not, to join the Omega Expedition. This represents a moment for new players to try No Man’s Sky, and existing players to welcome them into the community. The Omega update also brings a complete overhaul of expeditions, new on-planet missions, a new pirate dreadnought to own, and much more. Until now expeditions have been their own game mode, but we wanted to fully integrate them into our main game. Now, our new expedition system allows travellers to join expeditions with bespoke provisions, bring along their favourite starships or custom multi-tools and return to their main save with loot and exciting rewards. We have revisited the Atlas Path, allowing players to commune with the Atlas and honor it with a new Atlas staff, jetpack and helmet. On planets we have introduced a huge array of procedurally generated quests. Talking to alien lifeforms results in quests specific to an alien lifeforms locale, climate and personality. For the first time, take on the universe with a fleet of frigates led by a dreadnought capital ship. If players can defeat pirate freighters in combat, travellers can board the dreadnought to demand control. At the core of this update is the Omega Expedition, which has been built from the ground up as a thorough introduction for new players, but with some of the best rewards in any expedition to date, including a gorgeous new starship to explore the universe with. In the almost eight years since launch, through over 25 free updates, the No Man’s Sky universe has become at times overwhelming in breadth and depth. Through a series of quick missions and milestones, the Omega expeditions will guide you through the fundamentals of base-building, trading, space combat, lore and much, much more. Any progress you make will be retained in case you choose to purchase the game and continue your journey. The Omega Expedition runs for 2 weeks from Thursday February 15 and is free to play for the first weekend until Monday February 19. Whether you’ve been on the journey with us for a while, or you’re a lapsed player looking for a way back in, or a newcomer who’s always wanted to take a peek at what No Man’s Sky has to offer, everyone is welcome and there’s never been a better time to join in. Our journey continues.