Nintendo eShop Update: GRIME Definitive Edition, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

For some people, the most exciting part of this week’s eShop update may not be the games, but rather the announcement that pre-orders are opening for MLB 24: The Show. Sony’s flagship baseball game will once again be coming to other consoles, Switch included, and based on the eShop announcement below, it sounds like this year’s Switch edition will have not just cross-play, but also cross-saves with other consoles if you want to bring over a franchise from other consoles.

Of course, there are plenty of new games you don’t have to wait until March 19th to play. There are action platformers like GRIME, two vs. two fighting in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, and lots and lots of other games.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.