Nintendo eShop Update: GRIME Definitive Edition, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

For some people, the most exciting part of this week’s eShop update may not be the games, but rather the announcement that pre-orders are opening for MLB 24: The Show. Sony’s flagship baseball game will once again be coming to other consoles, Switch included, and based on the eShop announcement below, it sounds like this year’s Switch edition will have not just cross-play, but also cross-saves with other consoles if you want to bring over a franchise from other consoles.
Of course, there are plenty of new games you don’t have to wait until March 19th to play. There are action platformers like GRIME, two vs. two fighting in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, and lots and lots of other games.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- GRIME Definitive Edition – GRIME is a fast and unforgiving 2D action-adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate their form and function. Explore your surreal surroundings, parry and absorb the many enemies you encounter and use their own traits against them as you become far more than you once were. Conjure all of your might as you face their biggest challenges yet with a new explorable area, forcing even the most veteran of action-platformer players to lock-in and fight toe-to-toe with adversity, wrapping up the long hard-fought trilogy. Begin your journey today.
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – Dive into the world of JUJUTSU KAISEN and master the cursed techniques of your favorite Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits in this action-packed, two vs. two fighting game! Aim to become the strongest together by taking advantage of each character’s techniques and work together in harmony to assess the battle situation. Familiar members such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo, as well as Cursed Spirits such as Jogo and Hanami, will also participate in the game. Pre-order to receive the Jujutsu High First-Years Outfit Set, including costumes with four color variations for Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Kugisaki Nobara that can be used during battles. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash launches on Feb. 2.
- Digital Spotlight
- National Wear Red Day – National Wear Red Day is on Feb. 2, so get red-dy to play as your favorite crimson-clad characters this Friday! Start your weekend early by turning the tables on friends and family* as Mario, Diddy Kong, Pom Pom and more in the Super Mario Party game. Or, join the red team and smash your rivals off the stage in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. Hit the green and tee-off as Mario, Pauline or Shy Guy in the Mario Golf: Super Rush game. You can also don your favorite red paper cap as Mario and battle the Folded Soldiers in the Paper Mario: The Origami King game!
Pre-Orders:
- MLB The Show 24 – Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn from the legends of the sport, take inspiration from their heroics and use it to improve your game. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champions. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout. The Show fans will be able to play with their friends in cross-play** and continue their franchises from other consoles.*** Deluxe Editions of MLB The Show 24 have not been announced yet, but more information will be coming soon. Pre-order in Nintendo eShop to get a bonus Gold Choice Pack**** to kickstart your Diamond Dynasty squad on opening day! MLB The Show 24 launches on March 19.
Activities:
- Last Chance to Enter the My Nintendo GameTruck Party Sweepstakes! – Enter the My Nintendo GameTruck Party Sweepstakes***** for a chance to win a two-hour party for up to 15 guests! My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter at my.nintendo.com, with up to three entries total. Don’t miss out – you only have until Feb. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT to enter! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3b6b6f933ba50540.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save on Popular Games During the Jump-start January Sale! – Kick off the new year with big savings on popular games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find offers on select games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and more when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Remember that when you shop digital games, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points******—awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships** and more. Hurry, though—this sale ends Feb. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/#jump-start-sale.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 10 in 1 games Bundle
- Alisa Developer’s Cut – Available Feb. 6
- Arcade Archives RAINBOW ISLANDS
- ASMR Slicing: Nice Cuts Edition – Available Feb. 3
- AXIS FOOTBALL 2024
- Candy Shake Cup
- CEIBA
- CLeM – Available Feb. 6
- Cooking Arena – 3 in 1 Edition – Available Feb. 2
- COSMIC FANTASY COLLECTION
- Defense Master
- DIY Paper Doll: Classy Edition – Available Feb. 3
- Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend – Available Feb. 2
- Drawing Carnival: Anime Edition – Available Feb. 3
- Dreamcutter – Available Feb. 2
- Dungeonoid 2 Awakening – Available Feb. 7
- Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle
- Farm Day Simulator 2024 – Available Feb. 2
- Gnarbike Trials 2
- Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi
- Japanese Escape Games The Police Office
- Johnny Trigger: Butcher Edition – Available Feb. 3
- Kebab Bar Tycoon Deluxe Edition
- Knights of Braveland
- Machinarium & Creaks
- Mojito the Cat Animal Edition
- Morto – Chapter 2 – Available Feb. 3
- One Night: Burlesque Special Edition
- Onion Force
- Piano: Learn and Play Superb Edition
- Piggy Gambit
- Pirate Bloopers
- POSTAL: Brain Damaged – Available Feb. 2
- Project Downfall – Available Feb. 2
- Snow Moto – Racing Adventure – Available Feb. 2
- Space Extractor: Galactic Alien Insect Control Invasion
- Sport & Fun: Swimming Ultra Deluxe
- Sunset Racer
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon Complete Edition – Available Feb. 2
- Tail io
- Teppo and The Secret Ancient City
- The Pigeon – Simulator – Available Feb. 2
- The Street 10
- Tibetan Quest: Beyond The World’s End
- Torn Away – Available Feb. 3
- UDO: Unidentified Drilling Object
- Zombie Defense: Perfect Cut Edition