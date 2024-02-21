Is today going 2B a good day for Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising news?

Granblue Fantasy has really stepped up on the Western shores, with Granblue Fantasy Relink releasing domestically less than a month ago, however the franchise’s fighting game which served as an introduction to the west with all things Granblue Fantasy revealed plenty of news today that shouldn’t be overlooked.

The first is the game’s 1.21 update which releases today, which adds Oceania as a region as well as a network indicator for both ranked and network play. However the biggest news of this update is the debut of the first character of the game’s season pass, the cyborg whose job is to safeguard humanity, 2B from NieR:Automata. The character is no stranger to fighting games having guested in Namco Bandai’s Soul Calibur 6, she will be bringing that long katana and short skirt to the Sky Realm. Kira Buckland and Yui Ishikawa will be voicing the character in english and Japanese respectively as both of whom have been portraying the character since her debut title in NieR:Automata. Her arrival will also include various bonuses and for owners on the PlayStation platform, you will be entitled to a code to redeem the YoRHa Uniform in the original Granblue Fantasy Mobile Game.

The next crossover for the title will be with Princess Connect! Re: Dive and the contents of this collaboration is a premium avatar pack. Pecorine, Kokkoro, Karyl, and Sheffy will be the characters you can add as your avatar and this pack will also weapon cutouts of each character’s signature weapons.

Being featured in a tournament is a sign that your game has a healthy player base and being featured at EVO is definitely quite an endorsement for the title. So I’m sure it’s a feather in their cap that Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will not only be featured at EVO Japan in April, but the SuperBowl of Fighting Game Tournaments, Evolution Championship Series in July! Registration for players and spectators are open now!

With that announcement, surely players looking to make a name for themselves are giving this title a second glance, thankfully Cygames wants to encourage those looking to take the plunge by slashing the price on the title for a limited time. Starting from today til the end of February, players can enjoy 10% off on both the Standard or Deluxe version of the game digitally. The Deluxe version will include the game’s season pass so you’ll be able to play as 2B right off the bat along with plenty of extra bonuses. Will we see someone who takes advantage of this deal on the main stage of the various tournaments the game will be featured in? One can only hope!

Finally if you’ve been tinkering in the game’s Figure Studio Mode, the team is looking for the finest creations to showcase in an upcoming stream. Just share your creations with the hashtag #GBVSRPhotoContest for a chance to be featured on the mobile game’s 10th anniversary celebration live stream that’s taking place March 9th.

So that’s the recap of the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising News blast, will Granblue Fantasy Relink retort with even more crazy news. Only time will tell, but there’s one thing I can say…Granblue fans are eating well and will continue to dine well!

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is available now on PC and the PlayStation platform.

Tokyo-based video game publisher and developer Cygames, Inc. (HQ: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Watanabe; hereinafter referred to as “Cygames”) has announced the release of the Version 1.21 update to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (GBVSR), developed by Arc System Works, Inc., Ltd. for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam. Included in this update is the new playable character, 2B, from NieR:Automata and tie-in content from Princess Connect! Re: Dive. Version 1.21 Update

In addition, a network indicator (RTT) has been added for online Ranked and Casual Matches along with Oceania as a selectable server. Other features and various bug fixes have also been implemented. For more details, please refer to the patch notes on the official GBVSR site. 2B Joins the Roster as a Playable Character!

2B is now obtainable as a DLC character. This addition to the roster includes an online lobby avatar of 2B that can be used in Grand Bruise Legends! (Grand Bruise!), and figures for the Figure Studio. 2B (Voice: Kira Buckland [EN]/Yui Ishikawa [JP])

2B (YoRHa No. 2, Type B)

An all-purpose battle android deployed as a member of the automated infantry squad, YoRHa. Members of YoRHa forgo names and are referred to only by their codes. Though regulations forbid them from expressing emotions, each model has its own distinguishing personality, and 2B is comparatively cool, calm, and collected. Additional Character Set (2B) Details

MSRP: $7.99

Contents:

Playable Character: 2B

Premium Avatar: 2B

Badge: 2B

Weapon Cutout: Virtuous Contract

Figure Studio 2B poses and expressions 1–6

YoRHa Uniform outfit for the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game (PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 purchases only) https://rising.granbluefantasy.jp/en/characters/detail?char=2b

In order to use this content, you will need the full paid game, which is sold separately. The latest content update may be required.

The additional character featured in this set is also included in GBVSR Character Pass 1 and GBVSR Deluxe Character Pass 1. Please be careful to ensure you do not make a duplicate purchase.

The YoRHa Uniform outfit can be obtained by entering the included serial code into the Serial Codes screen in the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game. Second Tie-in Premium Avatar Set Featuring Princess Connect! Re: Dive Now Available

The second tie-in GBVSR premium avatar set features Pecorine, Kokkoro, Karyl, and Sheffy from Princess Connect! Re: Dive and are available as paid DLC. These premium avatars can also be set as partners to advise and encourage you during gameplay. The set also comes included with badges and the Royal Equipment: Princess Sword, Retainer’s Windspear, and Chaos Grimoire Weapon Cutouts that can be used in Grand Bruise! Princess Connect! Re: Dive Premium Avatar Set Details

MSRP: $12.99

Contents:

Premium Avatars (4 types)

Badges (4 types)

﻿Weapon Cutouts (Royal Equipment: Princess Sword, Retainer’s Windspear, and Chaos Grimoire) GBVSR Selected to Be Main Title at Major Tournaments GBVSR has been selected as a main title at Evolution Championship Series 2024 (Evo 2024), to be held in Las Vegas from July 19 to 21, 2024. It has also been chosen as a main title at EVO Japan 2024 presented by ROHTO (EVO Japan 2024), to be held from April 27 to 29. Tickets to attend the event as well as tickets to compete in the tournament are currently on sale on the official website. Evo 2024 Information

Event Name: Evolution Championship Series 2024

Date: July 19–21, 2024

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA

Paid tickets are required for spectating or participation.

Official Site: https://www.evo.gg/ EVO Japan 2024 Information

Event Name: EVO Japan 2024 presented by ROHTO

Date: Apr 27–29, 2024

Location: Ariake GYM-EX, Tokyo, Japan

Paid tickets are required for spectating or participation.

Official Site: https://www.evojapan.gg/?lng=en

Registration: https://www.evojapan.gg/join GBVSR Goes on Sale for the First Time! GBVSR is on sale on Steam for the first time since its release. In addition to the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, which is bundled with the Deluxe Character Pass 1 DLC and includes the newly playable character 2B, is available at a discounted price. Players who have been enjoying the Free Edition or those who have yet to play GBVSR can now dive in at the lowest price to date: Standard Edition (10% off $49.99) / Deluxe Edition (10% off $74.99). Sale period is through 10 a.m. PT, Feb. 29, 2024, and participating products are subject to change without prior notice. Figure Studio Photo Contest Cygames is holding a photo contest for participants to submit GBVSR Figure Studio dioramas they have captured using the #GBVSRPhotoContest hashtag. The photos selected as the winners will be introduced on the original mobile game Granblue Fantasy live stream, Granblue Fantasy 10th Birthday Live Special*, scheduled to be broadcast on March 9, 2024.

*This program will be broadcast in Japanese only. For more information about the photo contest, please refer to the official website.

https://rising.granbluefantasy.jp/en/news/detail/?id=6bm0owqfq

For more information, please follow the links below:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Official Site: https://rising.granbluefantasy.jp/en/

GBVS Official X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/gbvs_official

Granblue Fantasy Versus Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gbvs_official