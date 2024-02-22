Hi-Fi Rush escapes Xbox exclusivity March 19th

Xbox gamers clutched their pearls and feared for the worst when Phil Spencer announced that the Xbox team would be releasing a special podcast which would detail the future of the Xbox platform on February 15th. While the fear of Microsoft abandoning the hardware business abated, the Xbox faithful was dealt a glancing blow as Phil revealed that 4 titles which were exclusive to the Xbox will be going multiplatform and today we got a concrete announcement of the 1st title to throw off the shackles of exclusivity.

Developed by Bethesda-owned Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm action title which was a huge departure for the Japanese studio primarily known for photo realistic horror titles. Despite the pivot, Hi-Fi Rush was well received by critics and audiences alike, garnering high scores and placements on many “Best of 2023” lists (sadly the title only made it to the honorable mentions of our list…but this PlayStation 5 port might give the game a chance to show up on our 2024 list). The PlayStation 5 version of the title will have feature parity with the Xbox version which means it will feature all the updates including Arcade Challenge! Update! which added two additional modes.

The game will be available digitally on March 19th although pricing has yet to be revealed. For those who insist on a physical edition, your friends at Limited Run Games will be your savior as the game’s official X account revealed the North Carolina based retailer will be handing the creation of a physical version of the game you can keep on your shelf. So whether or not you own it incorporeally or tangibly give this title a chance if you didn’t not own Microsoft’s gaming obelisk!

Hi-Fi Rush will arrive to PlayStation 5 on March 19th, however the game is available on PC and the Xbox Series X|S.

On March 19, Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks will launch their smash-hit, Hi-Fi RUSH, on PlayStation 5 consoles. Achieving over 20 perfect scores are launch and featured in 50+ “Best of 2023” lists, Hi-Fi RUSH is an over-the-top, rhythm action game set in a colorful world where everything is driven by the beat of the music. PlayStation players can look forward to battling to the beat and will have access to all the gameplay content available in the game, including the Arcade Challenge! Update! which includes two additional gameplay modes: BPM Rush! and Power Up! Tower Up!

In Hi-Fi RUSH, everything syncs to the beat, including combat sequences that perfectly align to the rhythm of the music, allowing for gameplay that is not only exhilarating but also extremely satisfying. A player’s moves aren’t dictated by the music like in a traditional rhythm game — players have the freedom of a full action game. However, inputting actions with the beat amplifies the player’s attacks along with the music. Hi-Fi RUSH stars wannabe rockstar Chai after an evil robotics megacorporation accidentally fuses an old music player to his heart labels him a “defect”. With a squad of corporate overlords and their army of robots after him, Chai must defend himself through rhythmic combat and the help of a motley crew of allies to take down the company’s ruthless business leaders and escape. Featuring licensed tracks from iconic rock bands including Nine Inch Nails and The Black Keys, Hi-Fi RUSH will be available March 19 for PlayStation 5 and is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass as well as through the Microsoft Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store. For all the details, please head to Bethesda.net at: https://bethesda.net