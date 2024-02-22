Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Final DLC for its 2nd season sees Goku off on a brand new adventure!

Developed by CyberConnect2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot tells the story of an adult Son Goku as he learns of his otherworldly origins up until his penultimate showdown with the malevolent Buu. The game also had additional episodes that yo-yos in the timeline, covering events from movies such as Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F, TV specials Trunks: The Warrior of Hope and Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku, and turning back the clock to Dragon Ball with it’s portray of The Piccolo Jr. saga. The sixth DLC and the final one of the game’s Season Pass will cover the epilogue of the Dragon Ball Z…taking place 10 years after Goku and friends vanquishing Buu…the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament.

The DLC will focus on the lead up to and the actual tournament itself and sees Goku actually spending time with his granddaughter Pan, the child of Gohan and his wife Videl. See old characters’ friends aged up, spending time in a peaceful world. As the tournament starts Goku will meet a young fighter whose power draws out the Saiyan’s desire for a good fight. Who is this Uub and why does Goku feel like they’ve crossed paths before. Find out in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s 6th DLC pack Goku’s Next Journey which is available now!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – DLC 6 "Goku's Next Journey" Launch Trailer

Goku's Next Journey DLC takes place at the end of DRAGON BALL Z where series protagonist Goku takes on the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament. He will encounter old friends, new enemies, and fight for the title of World Martial Arts Champion. Unleash combo attacks and powerful strikes to defeat your opponent or knock them out of the ring, and progress through the story to re-live the nostalgic conclusion of the DRAGON BALL Z saga. Developed by CyberConnect2 Co., Ltd., DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT lets players experience the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z. Featuring epic events and lighthearted side quests, including story moments that answer burning questions from Dragon Ball lore, fans can truly experience becoming Goku as they fish, fly, train, and battle their way through the entirety of the DRAGON BALL Z sagas. Enhancements to the new-gen versions include faster loading times, fluid gameplay up to 60 FPS, and new visual details that enhance immersion into the world of DRAGON BALL.