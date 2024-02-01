Ghost Story Games urges you to “Fix what you broke” in a new trailer for Judas

We haven’t heard from Ghost Story Games in a while. That’s probably because the Ken Levine founded studio has been busy working on their debut title, Judas. It seems our patience has paid off as a new trailer dubbed “Who is Judas” debuted in yesterday’s State of Play showcase from PlayStation.

I mean I might’ve heard this story before but when it’s Ken and his team telling it I’ll certainly pull up a chair. The Mayflower is an isolated spacefaring city where the veneer of civilization is held together at the seams by dark machinations behind the scenes. A revolution fulminates and it’s up to you to fan the flames or perhaps restore order.

Retro futuristic machinery, hand powers, plenty of gunplay and I’m sure a story that will “shock” players. I’m ready to sidle up and hear this tale…just give me a date.

Judas is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Judas — Trailer #2 | Who is Judas?:



Ghost Story Games, the development studio led by creative director Ken Levine, today released an all-new trailer for Judas, the single-player, narrative first-person shooter that is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 computer entertainment system, as well as Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Revealed during the Sony State of Play, the trailer marks the most recent update for the title since its reveal in late 2022, and features new, in-game footage captured on PlayStation 5. The “Who is Judas” trailer offers a deeper look at the game’s setting aboard the Mayflower, a spacefaring city whose citizens are trained to tear each other apart for even the most minor infractions, and where machines control every aspect of business, art, and government. You, as Judas, are the driver of every event in a mysterious story with a new cast of characters to get to know – and to change – in a world where every decision you make affects how the story unfolds. The leaders tried to turn you into something you’re not: a model citizen. And you sparked a devastating revolution to tear it all down. Will you fix what you broke, or leave it all to burn?