Xbox Game Pass releases for Jan. 2024: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Hell Let Loose

Heads up Xbox and PC Game Pass members, the next set of titles are set to join the Game Pass library quite soon (or have already done so).

Highlights for January 2024 so far include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Hell Let Loose, Super Mega Baseball 4 and a few others as listed below. Of course there’s a couple titles also leaving the service quite soon such as Grand Theft Auto V, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, so make sure to play those or pick them up for a 20% discount ASAP!

Check out the updated list of Xbox, PC and Cloud Game Pass releases below.

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deep in international waters, Tesla’s Helios stands still. An unbound utopia for scientific research, Rose Archer steps aboard in search of her sister, quickly to discover not all is as it seems. Use your wits to guide Rose on her journey to find her sister Ada, overcome dangers unknown to understand the fate of the Helios and its inhabitants in this narrative driven steampunk adventure.

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4

Squad up and take to the battlefields of World War II in the ever-expanding, hardcore, first-person shooter experience that is Hell Let Loose. Join other players online in epic, 100 player battles, taking place across huge, to-scale maps, where working as a team is a matter of life and death, and the right – or wrong – decision can turn the tide of battle. We’ll see you on the front lines!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla in this critically acclaimed entry in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

An action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique, surreal universe filled with music, humor and a multi-layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind, seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11

Super Mega Baseball 4 is coming soon to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play, so grab your glove and your bat. It’s time to go yard with the best to ever play the game. Hit, pitch, throw, and slide into home plate with the series’ signature combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth.

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11

Making a return to the Game Pass library! From Compulsion Games, set in a drug-fueled, retro futuristic city in an alternative 1960s England, We Happy Few is an action adventure game in which you hide, fight, and conform your way out of a delusional Joy-obsessed world.

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Revisit the critically acclaimed nightmare of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2 with new visuals, modern gameplay mechanics, and an over-the-shoulder perspective. Join rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they fight to survive a mysterious viral outbreak in Raccoon City that has turned its citizens into terrifying, flesh-eating zombies.

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Confront uncomfortable horrors, keep your sanity in check, and survive the night in this story-driven first-person psychological-thriller.

Leaving Soon

Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

January 5:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console)

January 15: