Will Arnett and Ron Funches join Suicide Squad ahead of game’s launch

It’s been a rocky road to launch, but Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League is finally almost here. To help get ready, today Warner Bros. games launched their latest trailer, a live action ad with oomedians Will Arnett and Ron Funches dressing up as Deadshot and Harley Quinn, respectively.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Live Action Spot ft. Will Arnett & Ron Funches - "Just Us"

Of course, if you want your appetite whetted with a more traditional trailer showing off more action and some of the Digital Deluxe edition goodies, then this trailer released yesterday may be more up your alley:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Official Digital Deluxe Edition Trailer - “Fit Check”

We’ll soon find out exactly how Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League plays when it arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam one week from today, on February 2nd