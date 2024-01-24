There will be trouble in this new RoboCop: Rogue City update!

RoboCop: Rogue City surprised Robocop fans and gamers by being a solid title in a franchise littered with poor video game outings. So as players got to enjoy their latest adventure with Alex Murphy, murmurs began to start inquiring why we couldn’t have a New Game+ to have the most optimal version of the part man, part machine, 100% cop patrolling the crime ridden streets of Old Detroit?

Well publisher NACON and developer Teyon heard your pleas and with today’s new update you’ll be able to go through the entirety of the title with your upgrades intact, perhaps you’ll even get to max out your entire tech tree. Will you stick to your old decisions or will you change how you ran through the title the first time, maybe tree the rookie officer a little nicer, even if he is supposedly an OCP stooge. Along with the free New Game+ mode, this update will grant users a new skin for the Auto9, one which will allow the famed firearm to glisten with a golden sheen as well as a new difficulty mode dubbed “There will be Trouble” whose name is inspired from one of Robo’s iconic lines!

RoboCop: Rogue City is available now on PC, PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

RoboCop: Rogue City | New Game+ Update:



