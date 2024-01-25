Nintendo eShop Update: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal

If you’re a fan of courtroom dramatics — or even just a fan of shouting OBJECTION!! — then you’ll be pleased to know that this week’s eShop update is highlighted by the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. The new game brings together Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice in one place, which means you’ll be getting 14 episodes of Apollo Justice and Phoenix Wright doing their thing.

Another highlight of this week’s update is Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal, an updated version of 2006’s Hitman: Blood Money. The Switch version of the game will feature some quality of life improvements, but it’ll be fun to revisit a PS2/Xbox classic.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.