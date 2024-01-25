Nintendo eShop Update: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal

If you’re a fan of courtroom dramatics — or even just a fan of shouting OBJECTION!! — then you’ll be pleased to know that this week’s eShop update is highlighted by the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. The new game brings together Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice in one place, which means you’ll be getting 14 episodes of Apollo Justice and Phoenix Wright doing their thing.
Another highlight of this week’s update is Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal, an updated version of 2006’s Hitman: Blood Money. The Switch version of the game will feature some quality of life improvements, but it’ll be fun to revisit a PS2/Xbox classic.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Join rookie attorney Apollo Justice and his mentor, the legendary Phoenix Wright, in this collection of three games! This title features the 14 episodes of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, as well as the two previously DLC-only Special Episodes for a total of 16 episodes! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Nintendo Switch Online
- F-ZERO 99 – A new content update races onto the F-ZERO 99 game! Pilots now have the option to go head-to-head against friends and family by setting up Private Lobbies. What’s more – Secret Tracks have been added to the F-ZERO 99 game mode. Keep your eyes peeled for the opportunity to take a spin on these surprising tracks and try to stay ahead of the pack! This free content update and the F-ZERO 99 game is available today for all Nintendo Switch Online members.*
- Digital Spotlight
- National Puzzle Day – National Puzzle Day is Jan. 29! Grab your Nintendo Switch system and challenge yourself with a fun list of games that will put your puzzle-solving skills to the test. Gather clues and solve brain-teasing riddles to uncover the fate of Ashley Mizuki Robin’s parents in the Another Code: Recollection game. Make your way through Golf Purgatory as you face dungeon-like holes filled with wacky hazards in the Cursed to Golf game. Put on your thinking cap and join Katrielle Layton in an investigation to find her missing father, the esteemed Professor Hershel Layton, in the LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition game. Or, prepare to embark on a quest as Mario to recover the stolen Mini-Mario toys from the clutches of Donkey Kong in a puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action in the upcoming Mario vs. Donkey Kong game, launching on Feb. 16 and available for pre-order now!
Activities:
- Back in Splat – Get set for the release of Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order** with these returning My Nintendo rewards! Show your Splatlandian pride with the Splatoon 3 shopping bag and restocked sticker set. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/c19dc9bfdb7c100c.
- Live it Up princess style in New York City! – Enter the My Nintendo Princess Peach: Showtime! Trip to New York City Sweepstakes for the chance to win a four-day weekend trip*** to New York City for you and up to two others! Take in the sensational sights of the city’s cultural hotspots and enjoy high-energy entertainment, shopping, fashion and more with friends and family. Plus, you’ll receive a personal tour at the Nintendo New York store, located in Rockefeller Center, during the launch weekend for the Princess Peach: Showtime! game – available on March 22. While you’re there, treat yourself to goodies with $100 Nintendo New York shopping credit.
- Glow Up with My Nintendo – Usher in the new year with the My Nintendo Glow Up Super Star Sweepstakes!**** Enter today for a chance to win a Super Star themed prize package to power up for 2024. Hurry – this sweepstakes ends Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so don’t miss this opportunity! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/53917f802397c091.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Warner Bros. Games January Sale – Get cozy with and save up to 90% on your favorite titles like Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection and Mortal Kombat 1 during the Warner Bros. Games New Year Sale! This sale ends on Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Acrylic Nails!: Complete Edition – Available Jan. 27
- Anomaly Agent
- Arcade Tycoon
- Bahnsen Knights
- Beach Boys 2: Zodiac Date
- Beauties Unveiled
- Big Watermelon Match – Available Jan. 31
- Boaty Tanks 2
- Brain Memory Training Academy – Available Jan. 26
- Chip’s Challenge
- Coloring book series Aquarium
- Coloring Book: Bundle For Kids – 140 drawings – Available Jan. 27
- Connected Hearts: Full Moon Curse Collector’s Edition
- Counter Shooter Strike Zone – Available Jan. 27
- Dead Tomb – Available Jan. 26
- Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil
- EGGCONSOLE YOKAI TANTEI PC-8801
- Evil Nun: The Broken Mask
- Freaky Trip Premium Edition
- Fun Chess GOTY Edition
- Goo Fighter
- Hero of Fate
- Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic
- Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal
- Jett Rider
- Knights & Guns Ultimate Edition – Available Jan. 26
- KOBOLOK
- KUBIC – Available Jan. 31
- MeowMatch
- Miniland Adventure – Available Jan. 31
- Mixx Island: Remix Plus GOTY Edition
- Moto Rush GT Ultimate Edition – Available Jan. 26
- My Bakery Empire: Complete Edition – Available Jan. 26
- Mystery Box: Evolution
- Negligee – Available Jan. 26
- Noobs Want to Live
- Oops, I Said Yes?!
- Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPERHEROBABYS DX
- Post-apocalyptic Old man
- PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat
- Rising Lords
- Room of Depression
- S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope GOTY Edition – Available Jan. 26
- SciFi Racer Simulator – Available Jan. 26
- Selling Souls
- Seven – Available Jan. 31
- Silver Falls – Guardians And Metal Exterminators S
- Starward Rogue
- Stories in Glass: Winter
- SUDOKU – GAME FOR KIDS
- Summer in Mara + Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
- Sushi Shot
- Sweets Drop
- Grotto – Available Jan. 26
- Swingers
- The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection – Available Jan. 26
- The Smurfs: Colorful Stories Ultimate Edition
- Turret Rampage – Available Jan. 31
- UFO: Henfield
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes
- VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III
- Zombie Football Simulator – Available Jan. 27