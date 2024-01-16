The one name on everyone’s lips in this new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer is… Sephiroth

Today Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fans are getting a smorgasbord of content with a new trailer titled “Destined For Rebirth” leading the way. The minute long clip seemingly has all the characters seemingly talking about the greatest member of the SOLDIER, the elite fighting force of the Shinra Electric Power Company. Why an electric company needed a private army I’ll never know, but if they didn’t I guess the plot of the game would be a bit flat.

When we’re not talking or looking at the silver mane swordsman, we’re treated to clips of some of the people, places and fights you’ll be experiencing in this second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. My personal highlights was seeing Midgardsormr, the mighty snake which roamed the marshlands just outside of Midgar looking infinitely menacing in its high fidelity glow up!

Screenshots were also released in tandem with this trailer and they mostly depict the following… Yuffie, the materia obsessed ninja who will finally connect with the main party in this entry and she seemingly loses the cute moogle shawl that she sported in Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade. One of the screenshots might show Yuffie using a very ninja-ish replacement technique! The mysterious Cait Sith also gets into frame in these screens, showing that both the cat robot and the moogle doll he rides on will indeed get in on the action! We also get one shot of Elena, the member of the Turks who will likely join her compatriots Reno and Rude in an attempt to hinder your party’s progress.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be arriving on Leap Day, February 29th, 2024 only on the PlayStation 5. Pre-order it at Amazon here.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Destined for Rebirth:



FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - Destined for Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth screens:

