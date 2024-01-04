Nintendo eShop Update: Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow, Clue

The first week of January usually isn’t a hot week for new releases…and, well, that holds true for this week’s eShop update. There are plenty of new games hitting the Switch this week, but the list below isn’t exactly brimming with future GOTY contenders, to put it mildly.
That said, if you’re fond of bundles, there are a couple of those arriving on the eShop that feature some recognizable names. Saints Row: The Big Purple Package returns to a time when that series was still fun, bringing together Saints Row: The Third & Saints Row IV, complete with all their DLC. If you like creepy survival shooters, Metro Redux includes both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. And fans of cozy adventures will want to check out the Lonesome Village + A Tiny Sticker Tale Bundle, which, obviously, combines Lonesome Village and A Tiny Sticker Tale.
As for new games, there’s not a lot, but one game worth at least mentioning is Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow. It’s a stealth action game that’s gotten a positive reception on Steam (from a low number of reviews, admittedly).
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp X Sanrio characters Collection Event is Happening Now! – Some of our favorite Sanrio character inspired items are back in the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile game during the Sanrio characters Collection event. From now until Feb. 25, you’ll have a chance to get limited-time reissued items that are overflowing with classic Sanrio character charm! For more information about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, visit https://ac-pocketcamp.com/en-US.
- 4×4 OffRoad Collection
- Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead
- Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends
- Arcade Archives MYSTIC WARRIORS
- Arcade Archives SOLITARY FIGHTER
- Arcade Game Zone – Available Jan. 5
- B.O.O.L: Master labyrinth puzzles
- Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare
- Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery
- Breakout Birdie
- Breakout Birdie 2
- Breakout Birdie Adventure
- Buddy & Friends: Santa’s Workshop Animal Party
- Build A Bridge Collection
- Bulanci
- Cafe Owner Simulator – Available Jan. 10
- Capitals Quizzer
- Cat Simulator
- City’s Hero Collection
- Clue
- Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow – Complete Edition – Available Jan. 10
- Driving World Collection
- Dungeons & Doomknights
- Electrician Simulator – Available Jan. 5
- Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator
- Forbidden Ghost Photo
- Gang Blast
- GeoJelly
- Green Sauce Bundle
- Hilm
- Human Bowling
- Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin – Available Jan. 10
- Isolated – Available Jan. 6
- Jigsaw Pets
- Jinshin
- Knights & Guns Elite Edition – Available Jan. 5
- Knights of the Rogue Dungeon
- Kumamon Run
- Legacy Mystery Bundle
- Lonesome Village + A Tiny Sticker Tale Bundle
- Masarada Town Story
- Mayhem Motorsports Collection
- Metro Redux
- Monster Loves You Too!
- Moon Lander
- Moto Rush GT Diamond Edition – Available Jan. 5
- Mystery Box: Escape The Room
- Mystery Box: The Journey
- Nathan Jones and The Empty Century
- Rush Hours Collection
- S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope Ultimate Edition – Available Jan. 5
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package
- Santa’s Workshop Challenge: The North Pole Gift Adventure
- Shivering Stone – Available Jan. 5
- Ski Simulator : Winter Sports
- Sniper – Elite Shooter Squad
- Speedster’s Collection
- Starship Showdown: Galactic Grand Prix
- Super Kart Mini Car Race
- Synthetic Lover
- The Curse of Kudan
- The Gardener Simulator – Plant, Grow, Decorate, Build Sim
- The Spy Who Shot Me
- The World of War II: Frontlines of History
- Tools Up! Ultimate Edition – Available Jan. 5
- Traffic Master Collection
- Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone
- Ultimate Moto Bike Simulator
- UNPOGABLE
- Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter
- Wizard Hunter: The End of the Magic World
- XMas Toy Merge