Nintendo eShop Update: Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow, Clue

The first week of January usually isn’t a hot week for new releases…and, well, that holds true for this week’s eShop update. There are plenty of new games hitting the Switch this week, but the list below isn’t exactly brimming with future GOTY contenders, to put it mildly.

That said, if you’re fond of bundles, there are a couple of those arriving on the eShop that feature some recognizable names. Saints Row: The Big Purple Package returns to a time when that series was still fun, bringing together Saints Row: The Third & Saints Row IV, complete with all their DLC. If you like creepy survival shooters, Metro Redux includes both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. And fans of cozy adventures will want to check out the Lonesome Village + A Tiny Sticker Tale Bundle, which, obviously, combines Lonesome Village and A Tiny Sticker Tale.

As for new games, there’s not a lot, but one game worth at least mentioning is Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow. It’s a stealth action game that’s gotten a positive reception on Steam (from a low number of reviews, admittedly).

