Prep for the quest to save the mini-marios in this new Mario vs. Donkey Kong trailer

Nintendo has been kinda quiet regarding the release of their Nintendo Switch release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong, but that all ends today. For those interested in the puzzler or the rivalry between the duo of Nintendo icons, you’re in luck! We got a new “Pieces of the Puzzle” trailer that shows off features such as the time attack and two-player modes, along with a glimpse at some of the 130 levels included.

Have a look at the trailer below and stay tuned for the February 16th, 2024 release.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong — Pieces of the Puzzle — Nintendo Switch:



Mario vs. Donkey Kong — Pieces of the Puzzle — Nintendo Switch

New game modes! More levels! Increased challenges! Not getting along has never been this much fun. The rivalry between Mario and Donkey Kong keeps getting bigger – and just when you think you’ve found every key, solved every puzzle and accounted for every stolen Mini-Mario, new discoveries await. The Mario vs. Donkey Kong game for the Nintendo Switch system is launching on Feb. 16, but you can check out a new trailer featuring new details here: https://youtu.be/xyIOYFvsdZo This enhanced version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong offers over 130 levels and Two-Player Mode that helps you (and your friends) tackle challenges in all new ways. Also new to this version of the game are Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit – two worlds full of new enemies and level themes with distinct play mechanics to keep you on your toes. And if your toes are up for it, you can unlock Plus Levels and Expert Levels as you play the game to further ramp up the mayhem with new gameplay wrinkles or added challenges. Once you think you’ve mastered all the levels, you now have the chance to play against your toughest opponent: Yourself. Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be adding a Time Attack feature so players can take turns raising their personal bar. Of course, it’s not all a competition. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is bringing two new playing styles to the game: Casual and Classic. Play the original game in its original form in Classic or give yourself a break and tone down the challenge a bit in Casual – you’ll get the same levels, just slightly less punishing and with a few more chances for “do overs.” Remember, keep your friends close, and your frenemies closer!