Walkabout Mini Golf: Around the World in 80 Days course set to depart on January 18th

Around the World in 80 Days, the third installment in Mighty Coconut’s Jules Verne trilogy of courses for le magnifique Walkabout Mini Golf is officially set to go live on January 18th, 2024 for all compatible VR platforms, including the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2/3, Pico, Steam VR and more.

While we can’t say much about this experience yet — judging from our time with the first two courses (20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Journey to the Center of the Earth), we’re probably in for a treat! Set in a Victorian airport in Paris, France during the 1889 World’s Fair, there will be airships, ramps, pneumatic tubes, hot air balloons and apparently other fun features and mechanics.

Have a look at some art from the course provided by the studio, and stay tuned for the DLC in about a week which will probably set players back only $3.99.

Prepare for an extraordinary journey departing from ‘Port Eiffel’—a Victorian airport for lighter-than-air ships docked high above Paris as it hosts the 1889 World’s Fair. For the final installment in our trilogy, this whimsical course will have you putting through stanchions, ramps, pneumatic tubes, hot air balloons, and all of the decadent luxuries one would expect from a turn-of-the-century trip Around The World in 80 days. Departing January 18!