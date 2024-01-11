One Piece: Film Red characters join the cast of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece Film: Red is the 15th One Piece film that came out in 2022. It featured a tale of the global pop star Uta trying to end the age of piracy via the power of music. Little did we know she knew Monkey D. Luffy in her youth and also looked up to Luffy’s idol Red Hair Shanks. The movie is jam packed with characters from multiple arcs of the long running manga/anime series and even drops some deep lore.

Now you can play as the bubbly singer as well as versions of Red Hair Shanks and Koby that were featured in that film in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The One Piece Film: Red Character Pack adds these three into a roster that has already ballooned to fifty two characters from its initial forty three roster. Each character features a unique movesets that will devastate the pirate hoards! Koby’s Combat Chronicles & Souls Map 2 will add new single player content which can be found in the Additional Episode Mode. To cap off the Film Red DLC content, players can also get the Film Red Anime Song pack which features songs from the film’s soundtrack.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 primarily features the Straw Hat Pirates as they seek to free the isolationist nation of Wano from the gripes of the Yonko (The Four Emperors of the Sea) Kaido. Along the way you’ll run into characters from many familiar characters who will cast their lot to the Straw Hats’ noble cause (The game takes a non-canonical/alt-history approach to the arc as it was still being published at the games’ launch). The game builds on the innovations of the previous 3 entries to craft a musou experience you won’t find anywhere else.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is currently available now on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – One Piece Film: Red Pack – DLC Character Pack 5 Trailer:



