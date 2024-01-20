Persona 3 Reload DLC that makes it a lot less like Persona 3 Reload detailed today

Persona 3 Reload (which can be pre-ordered here) is coming on February 2nd, but if you yearn for something more familiar, SEGA/ATLUS has you covered. The title will feature paid DLC which will let you dress the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad from Gekkoukan High School into something more familiar.

Personally I think the outfits and music from the game stands on its own, but if you really need something more familiar you can get costume packs which will let you dress like the Phantom Thieves of Persona 5 or the Investigation Theme of Persona 4. You can also get the Personas of both teams in 3 separate DLC packs. Lastly, the Persona 5 BGM pack will let you add 6 songs from that game into the rotation, giving you some additional music to keep your juices pumping as you ascend Tartarus.

Full details of the paid launch DLC that will be available at launch is detailed below, so make smart financial decisions gamers!

DLC Costume – Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set

This set allows S.E.E.S. members to change into Phantom Thieves costumes from Persona 5 Royal when exploring and battling in Tartarus. DLC Costume – Persona 5 Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set

This set allows S.E.E.S. members to change into Shujin Academy costumes from Persona 5 Royal when exploring and battling in Tartarus. DLC Costume – Persona 4 Golden Yasogami High Costume Set

This set allows S.E.E.S. members to change into Yasogami High costumes from Persona 4 Golden when exploring and battling in Tartarus. DLC Persona – Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 1

This set contains additional content that allows you to summon and fuse Personas from Persona 5 Royal. This set includes 9 Personas:

– Persona 5 Protagonist’s Persona “Arsène”

– Ryuji Sakamoto’s Persona “Captain Kidd”

– Morgana’s Persona “Zorro”

– Ann Takamaki’s Persona “Carmen”

– Yusuke Kitagawa’s persona “Goemon”

– Makoto Niijima’s Persona “Johanna”

– Haru Okumura’s Persona “Milady”

– Goro Akechi’s Persona “Robin Hood”

– Kasumi Yoshizawa’s Persona “Cendrillon” DLC Persona – Persona 5 Royal Persona 2 Set

This set contains additional content that allows you to summon and fuse Personas from Persona 5 Royal. This set includes 9 Personas:

– Persona 5 Protagonist’s Persona “Satanael”

– Ryuji Sakamoto’s Persona “Seiten Taisei”

– Morgana’s Persona “Mercurius”

– Ann Takamaki’s Persona “Hecate”

– Yusuke Kitagawa’s persona “Kamu Susano-o”

– Makoto Niijima’s Persona “Anat”

– Haru Okumura’s Persona “Astarte”

– Goro Akechi’s Persona “Loki”

– Kasumi Yoshizawa’s Persona “Vanadis” DLC Persona – Persona 4 Golden Persona Set

This set contains additional content that allows you to summon and fuse Personas from Persona 4 Golden. This set includes 3 Personas:

– Persona 4 Protagonist’s Persona “Izanagi”

– Tohru Adachi’s Persona “Magatsu-Izanagi”

– Marie’s Persona “Kaguya” DLC Soundtrack – Persona 5 Royal BGM Set

This set allows you to listen to BGM from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal during battles. Track List (6 total):

– Last Surprise

– Take Over

– Rivers In the Desert

– Jaldabaoth

– Throw Away Your Mask

– Victory

Persona 3 Reload will enter the Dark Hour on February 2nd 2024 on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.