PS Plus games for Feb. 2024: Foamstars, Rollerdrome, Steelrising

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download will be available in just a few days!

So if you’re looking to get your hands on some new monthly titles for the month of February, Foamstars, Rollerdrome, Steelrising, all for PS5 and/or PS4, are in the queue to be added to the PlayStation Plus library soon. For all those Fall Guys players out there, there will also be a PS Plus exclusive pack that can be redeemed.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be February 6th, 2024 in this case. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab January 2024’s titles before they are gone.

Foamstars | PS4, PS5

Introducing Foamstars, the new 4v4 online party shooter. Use foam to build terrain, creating slippery surfaces to surf around the arena at high speed, help defend from enemy attacks, or create vantage points to take out opponents from. Select from a quirky and colorful cast of athletes and compete across multiple game modes. Find out more about Foamstars from its creators here. Rollerdrome | PS4, PS5

From the critically acclaimed studio, Roll7, comes a high octane third-person shooter experience like no other. In the brutal blood sport, Rollerdrome, gear up for visceral combat with fluid motion set in an evocative retrofuture. Dominate with style in this intense shooter-skater hybrid, where kills grant health and nailing tricks provide you with ammunition. Will you have what it takes to become the next Rollerdrome Champion? Steelrising | PS5

This action RPG is set in an alternate history Paris in which the French Revolution has been suppressed by a robotic army. Fight and explore through the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods and castles as Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece. Engage in ruthless and intense fights against technological marvels that are as complex as they are unforgiving. Fall Guys Icons Pack, exclusive to PlayStation Plus members Play for the Crown with the Fall Guys Icons Pack, which brings some iconic PlayStation looks to the multiplayer party. Deck out your Bean in Aloy, Ratchet & Clank costumes and debut some additional cosmetics while competing! Claim the Icons Pack and receive: Ratchet (Whole Costume)

Clank (Whole Costume)

Aloy (Whole Costume)

Groovitron (Emote)

Clank’s Laugh (Emote)

Lombax (Pattern)

Clank (Pattern)

Seeker (Pattern)

Ratchet (Colour)

Clank (Colour)

Ratchet (Nameplate)

Clank (Nameplate)

Horizon (Nameplate)

Aloy (Faceplate)

Ratchet (Faceplate)

Clank (Faceplate)

Seeker (Nickname) You’ll be able to find and download this pack in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store. Download Fall Guys from PlayStation Store to access. Once downloaded, they’ll all be available in-game immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.