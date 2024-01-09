Final Fantasy XIV – Dawntrail gets a Pictomancer job, Female Hrothgar race and more

During their annual Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo, not only did Square Enix confirm that Final Fantasy XIV Online has topped 30 million registered players worldwide, they also dropped a ton of details for Dawntrail the next huge expansion for the game which is set to launch summer 2024.

There’s a quite a big of new info on the content, and like a dozen trailers and walkthroughs embedded or linked below, so the TL;DR version is: New “Pictomancer Job”, New “Female Hrothgar” Playable Race, New “Solution Nine” City, New “Heritage Found” Area, New “The Arcadion” Raid Series, New “Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)” Ultimate Raid, New dungeons, New “Cosmic Exploration” Lifestyle Content, New Field Operations and a New Limited “Beastmaster” Job… phew.

Have a look at screens, art, more details and various videos below. Dawntrail is set to launch summer 2024, though there will be updates before then including an Open Beta Test of the Xbox Series X version next month.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail screens/art:

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL Full Trailer:



FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL Full Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL – New Race “Female Hrothgar”:



FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL - New Race “Female Hrothgar”

Watch this video on YouTube

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL – New Job: Pictomancer:



FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL - New Job: Pictomancer

Watch this video on YouTube

During the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo, SQUARE ENIX announced that its critically acclaimed MMO FINAL FANTASY XIV Online has reached more than 30 million registered players globally and revealed new information about Dawntrail, the fifth and latest expansion pack, set to launch in summer 2024. During the opening keynote, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed pictomancer as the second of two new jobs arriving in Dawntrail. Pictomancer is a magical ranged DPS job that works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialized brush to render their imaginings reality. Yoshida also unveiled the female Hrothgar, a new playable race also arriving with the launch of the expansion. The keynote also introduced the full-length trailer for Dawntrail, which can be seen here: https://youtu.be/kgiuQwzB6aU A gameplay trailer featuring the pictomancer in action can be seen here: https://youtu.be/v5gEiLp9aeo A gameplay trailer showcasing the female Hrothgar can be seen here: https://youtu.be/6fa-HWiElN4 Additionally, the keynote also featured a number of new additions coming in Dawntrail, such as a new city, areas to explore which can be seen in a walkthrough video here and raid series: New Job: Pictomancer – Works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialized brush to render their imaginings reality. These creations include not only creatures and weapons, but landscapes as well. As evoking such wonders takes time, the Pictomancer also keeps instant-cast abilities and spells at the ready.

– Works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialized brush to render their imaginings reality. These creations include not only creatures and weapons, but landscapes as well. As evoking such wonders takes time, the Pictomancer also keeps instant-cast abilities and spells at the ready. New Playable Race: Female Hrothgar – The Hrothgar people hail from Ilsabard. A Turali people with shared ancestry, The Xbr’aal, call Yak T’el home.Females number relatively few among the population, but are readily identified by their lithe, muscular forms. Equally distinctive is their predisposition for leadership.

– The Hrothgar people hail from Ilsabard. A Turali people with shared ancestry, The Xbr’aal, call Yak T’el home.Females number relatively few among the population, but are readily identified by their lithe, muscular forms. Equally distinctive is their predisposition for leadership. New City: Solution Nine – A city of towering facades constructed by an entirely different civilization than that of Tuliyollal. A walkthrough video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/riOrSqKzqgM

New Area: Heritage Found – In this region overflowing with lightning energies, thick thunderclouds blot out the sun, while streaks of purple levin illuminate the land day and night.

– A city of towering facades constructed by an entirely different civilization than that of Tuliyollal. A walkthrough video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/riOrSqKzqgM New Area: Heritage Found – In this region overflowing with lightning energies, thick thunderclouds blot out the sun, while streaks of purple levin illuminate the land day and night. New Raid Series: The Arcadion

A New Ultimate Raid: Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)

The Arcadion A New Ultimate Raid: Futures Rewritten (Ultimate) New dungeons – A walkthrough video featuring some of the new dungeons coming in Dawntrail can be seen here: https://youtu.be/DWCU9pRrfOQ

– A walkthrough video featuring some of the new dungeons coming in Dawntrail can be seen here: https://youtu.be/DWCU9pRrfOQ Expansive New Lifestyle Content: Cosmic Exploration

New Field Operations – New field operations akin to “The Forbidden Land, Eureka” and “Save the Queen” will arrive in Dawntrail.

Cosmic Exploration New Field Operations – New field operations akin to “The Forbidden Land, Eureka” and “Save the Queen” will arrive in Dawntrail. A New Limited Job: Beastmaster Revealed at the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London, a crossover questline with FINAL FANTASY XVI titled “The Path Infernal” is now set to release in early April of this year. A teaser trailer for the crossover questline can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/s-t3tj_lJWg Prior to its official launch in spring 2024, the Open Beta Test of the Xbox Series X|S version of the game will begin in February, allowing players on the Xbox family of consoles to join the Warriors of Light in Eorzea and beyond! Releasing on Tuesday, January 16, Patch 6.55 includes a number of updates, including the continuation of the main scenario in Growing Light – Part 2, the next instalment of Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures and a new trial titled The Gilded Araya as we begin the journey to the release of Dawntrail in Summer 2024. For a full roundup of announcements, please visit the Dawntrail special site, here: https://na.finalfantasyxiv.com/dawntrail/ In addition to these features, the game’s first graphical update for character and world visuals is set to release alongside Dawntrail, including: Improvements to screen-wide aesthetic appeal

Higher resolution textures and shadows

Improved material qualities With more than 30 million total registered players, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The even further expanded Free Trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn, the Heavensward expansion and the Stormblood expansion (and updates through Patch 4.58), including an additional playable race (Au Ra) and five additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, Machinist, Red Mage and Samurai). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to three full FINAL FANTASY titles, without limit on playtime. More information can be found at: https://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial